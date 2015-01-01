पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड अपडेट:96 साल के बुजुर्ग सहित काेराेना के 16 मरीज मिले

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिकवरी रेट 92.30%, 1439 मरीज हुए ठीक

जिले में काेराेना के 16 नए मरीज मिले है। इसमें बाइपास राेड निवासी 96 साल के बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। साथ ही 1559 मरीज हाे चुके हैं। 1439 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। रिकवरी रेट 92.30 प्रतिशत है। जिले में काेराेना से अब तक 26 लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई। 94 एक्टिव केस है। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया कि हरदा के 7, हीरापुर के 3, टिमरनी के 2, काेलीपुरा, नगावामाल बड़वानी व खिरकिया के 1-1 मरीज शामिल है। अब तक 28834 में से 28058 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी हैं। 776 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1559

ठीक हो गए 1439 कुल मौत 26 नए पॉजिटिव 16 एक्टिव केस 94 कुल सैंपल 28834 रिपाेर्ट आई 28058 रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग 776 आज आई रिपाेर्ट 233

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें