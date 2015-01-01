पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:जिले में 17 पॉजिटिव मिले, रिकवरी रेट 93 प्रतिशत

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 1576 हुए संक्रमित, 1465 हुए ठीक

दीपावली के त्याेहार के नजदीक आते ही काेराेना का संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। मंगलवार काे 17 नए मरीज मिले। इसी के साथ काेराेना पाॅजिटिव की संख्या 1576 हो गई है। जिले में 26 लाेगाें की काेराेना से माैत हाे चुकी है। 1465 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। रिकवरी रेट 93 प्रतिशत है। एक्टिव मरीज 85 है। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया कि 295 मरीजाें की रिपाेर्ट आई। इसमें 12 साल की बालिका सहित 17 लाेग पाॅजिटिव आए। इनमें 6 महिला व 11 पुरूष शामिल है।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1576

ठीक हो गए 1465 कुल मौत 26 नए पॉजिटिव 17 एक्टिव केस 85 कुल सैंपल 29166 रिपाेर्ट आई 28353 रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग 813 आज आई रिपाेर्ट 295

