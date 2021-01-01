पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:तीन नए केंद्रों पर 194 काे लगाए टीके, कल से हरदा, सिराली व रहटगांव में हाेगा टीकाकरण

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
खिरकिया। महिला काे टीका लगाती नर्स। - Dainik Bhaskar
खिरकिया। महिला काे टीका लगाती नर्स।
  • दूसरे चरण के दूसरे दिन बुधवार काे टीकाकरण के लिए आज भेजे जाएंगे मैसेज

दूसरे चरण में टिमरनी, खिरकिया व हंडिया के सरकारी अस्पताल में साेमवार से टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। इसमें पहले दिन 300 में से 194 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे टीका लगा। यानी साेमवार काे 64.66 प्रतिशत टीके लगाए गए। पहले चरण में जिला अस्पताल हरदा में 399 में से 222 काे टीका लगाया गया था। अब बुधवार काे तीन नए केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण हाेगा। इसमें हरदा, सिराली व रहटगांव अस्पताल शामिल हैं। इसके लिए मंगलवार काे स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे मैसेज भेजे जाएंगे।

टिमरनी ब्लाॅक के 72 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार से कोविड 19 वैक्सीनेशन शुरू किया। ब्लाॅक के 72 स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, कर्मचारी व फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए गए। बीएमओ डॉ. एम के चौरे ने बताया कि कोविड टीकाकरण के लिए केंद्रों काे गुब्बारों से सजाया गया। रंगोली बनाई। प्रतीक्षा कक्ष, टीकाकरण कक्ष और अवलोकन कक्ष में भी सजावट की। सबसे पहला टीका लगवाने वाले कर्मचारी श्याम पटेल का अभिनंदन अधिकारियों ने किया। टीकाकरण दल में शामिल शोभा राठौर, अंजलि मसीह ने सूची अनुसार हितग्राहियों को वेरिफाई किया। रितु पोटफोडे और मेहा चौबे ने टीके लगाए। देखभाल डॉ. राकेश, डॉ. जीवन और रेणुका भार्गव ने की। टीके के बाद होने वाले प्रभावों की निगरानी डॉ. केसरी प्रसाद, करिश्मा माथनकर और भानूप्रिया पंवार के दल ने की।

