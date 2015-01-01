पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:एमकाॅम में 25, एमएससी रसायन में 5 छात्र प्रवेश से वंचित

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रवेश के अंतिम दिन पीजी के विद्यार्थी हुए मायूस, लीड व माॅडल काॅलेज यूजी की सीटें रह गईं खाली

स्वामी विवेकानंद शासकीय (लीड) काॅलेज में प्रवेश के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार काे स्नातकाेत्तर में मारामारी रही। एमकाॅम और एमएससी रसायन में सीट फुल हाेने के बाद काॅलेज में प्रवेश के लिए छात्र पहुंचे। एमकाॅम में 25 और रसायन में 5, एमए अर्थशास्त्र में 4 में छात्र प्रवेश से रह गए। इधर, एनएसयूआई ने सीट बढ़ाने के लिए कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता काे ज्ञापन साैंपा गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार सीएलसी के चौथे राउंड के अंतिम दिन प्रवेश की स्थिति साफ हाे गई है। सिर्फ एमएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस प्रथम सेमेस्टर में 60 में से 29 और एमए अर्थशास्त्र में 100 में से 5 सीट खाली हैं।

पीजी के इन विषयाें में सीटें फुल : एमकाॅम, एमएससी गणित, एमएससी रसायन, एमए हिंदी, एमए राजनीति, एमए इतिहास, एमए राजनीति शास्त्र, एमए अर्थशास्त्र में सीटें फुल हाे चुकी है। इनमें से अधिकांश विषय लीड काॅलेज में ही है। इस कारण विद्यार्थी अधिक परेशान हैं। यूजी में सीटें खाली है।

एनएसयूआई ने सीट बढ़ाने के लिए कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

एनएसयूआई ने स्वामी विवेकानंद शासकीय काॅलेज में पीजी में सीट बढ़ाने की मांग काे लेकर कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें एमकाॅम में सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग की। सीएलसी के चाैथे राउंड के बाद भी पीजी में छात्र-छात्राएं प्रवेश से वंचित रहे गए हैं। एमकाॅम में ताे दाे दर्जन से अधिक प्रवेश के लिए चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। गरीब छात्राें काे प्रवेश नहीं मिला ताे उनके सामने मुश्किलें खड़ी हाे जाएगी। साथ ही उनका भविष्य अंधकार में चला जाएगा। ज्ञापन में कृष्णा विश्नाेई, मुजाहिद अली, शुभम राजपूत, शंकर आंजने सहित अन्य माैजूद थे।

