पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिशन एडमिशन:एमए समाजशास्त्र में 26, कंप्यूटर साइंस 31 सीट खाली, लीड काॅलेज में पीजी के दूसरे विषयों में सीट हुईं फुल

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूजी प्रथम वर्ष व पीजी प्रथम सेमेस्टर में प्रवेश के लिए सीएलसी का चाैथा चरण आज से

पीजी प्रथम सेमेस्टर में गुरुवार काे फीस जमा करने के बाद स्थिति साफ हाे गई है। लीड काॅलेज में सिर्फ एमए समाजशास्त्र व कंप्यूटर साइंस में सीट खाली हैं। शुक्रवार से शुरू हाे रहे सीएलसी के चाैथे राउंड में विद्यार्थियों काे इन्हीं खाली सीटाें पर प्रवेश मिलेगा।

स्वामी विवेकानंद काॅलेज में एमए समाज शास्त्र में 100 में से 74 व कंप्यूटर साइंस में 60 में से 29 सीटाें पर प्रवेश हुए हैं। समाजशास्त्र में 26 व कंप्यूटर साइंस में 31 खाली सीटाें में प्रवेश मिलेगा। पीजी की अपेक्षा यूजी में प्रवेश काे लेकर मारामारी कम है। जिला मुख्यालय के स्वामी विवेकानंद शासकीय काॅलेज में पीजी के प्रथम सेमेस्टर के अधिकांश विषयों में सीटें फुल हाे गई हैं।

दूसरे काॅलेजाें में नहीं है विषय : स्वामी विवेकानंद शासकीय काॅलेज में पीजी काेर्स जिले के दूसरे काॅलेजाें में नहीं है। इसमें समाजशास्त्र, इतिहास, हिंदी साहित्य, इतिहास, राजनीति शास्त्र टिमरनी व सिराली व निजी काॅलेजाें में नहीं है। इसके कारण सीएलसी तीसरे चरण में ही सीटें फुल हाे गई है।

यूजी सेकंड, थर्ड ईयर व पीजी में थर्ड ईयर में हाेगा ऑनलाइन प्रवेश

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने यूजी सेकंड व थर्ड ईयर व पीजी में थर्ड ईयर में ऑनलाइन प्रवेश हाेगा। नामांकन के आधार पर काॅलेज लिंक जारी कर 18 नवंबर तक प्रवेश देंगे। इसके लिए काॅलेज में विद्यार्थी न्यूनतम 500 रुपए फीस जमा करनी हाेगी।

स्वामी विवेकानंद काॅलेज की प्रभारी प्राचार्य प्रभा साेनी ने कहा कि सीएलसी के चाैथा राउंड 30 अक्टूबर से शुरू हाेना है। इसी के साथ यूजी सेकंड, थर्ड ईयर व पीजी में थर्ड ईयर में भी ऑनलाइन प्रवेश शुरू करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

पीजी में विषय वार सीटें : अर्थशास्त्र, इतिहास, हिंदी साहित्य, राजनीति शास्त्र, एमएससी मैथ्स में 70-70 सीटें हैं। सभी फुल हाे गई हैं। कंप्यूटर साइंस में 60 में से 31 सीट खाली हैं। समाज शास्त्र में 100 में 26 सीटें खाली हैं। एमकॉम में 160 सीटाें पर प्रवेश हाे गए हैं। खाली सीटों पर छात्र प्रवेश ले सकतें है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें