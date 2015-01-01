पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:289 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई, 3 महिलाएं निकलीं पाॅजिटिव

हरदा4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले का रिकवरी रेट 93.85%, अब तक 1604 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ

जिले में रविवार काे 289 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई। इनमें 3 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले। इनमें तीनाें मरीज महिलाएं हैं। अब तक 1709 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से 1604 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं।

जिले का रिकवरी रेट 93.85 प्रतिशत है। काेराेना से जिले में 28 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। 77 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया कि 286 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 3 नए मरीज मिले।

इनमें हरदा की जोशी कॉलोनी, सोमगांव खुर्द व टिमरनी के वार्ड 5 की महिला शामिल हैं। अब तक 33102 में से 32540 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। 562 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। फीवर क्लीनिक में 340 मरीजों की जांच की गई।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1709

ठीक हो गए 1604 कुल मौत 28 नए पॉजिटिव 03 एक्टिव केस 77 कुल सैंपल 33102 आज रिपोर्ट आई 289 आज ठीक हुए 03 आज सैंपल भेज 199

