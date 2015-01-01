पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड अपडेट:काेराेना से जिले में 28वीं माैत, 7 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले, रिकवरी रेट 94%

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुरुवार काे 18 हुए ठीक

जिले में काेराेना का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। 15 दिन पहले भाेपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती तजपुरा के एक 55 साल के व्यक्ति की उपचार के दाैरान माैत हाे गई। काेराेना से जिले में यह 28वीं माैत है। गुरुवार काे 18 लाेग ठीक हाेकर घर लाैटे।

7 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। अभी 74 एक्टिव केस हैं। गुरुवार काे 358 सैंपलाें की रिपाेर्ट आई। अभी 568 रिपाेर्ट आना बाकी है। लगातार बढ़ते संक्रमण के बावजूद शहर में लाेग चाैराहाें पर और भीड़ वाले क्षेत्राें में बिना मास्क लगाए राेज घूमते देखे जा सकते हैं।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया एक व्यक्ति की गुरुवार काे इलाज के दाैरान भाेपाल में मृत्यु की जानकारी मिली है। अभी तक 32076 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें से 31508 रिपाेर्ट आई। अभी 74 एक्टिव केस हैं। 28 माैत हाे चुकी है। गुरुवार काे 358 रिपाेर्ट आई। इनसे 351 निगेटिव व 7 सैंपलाें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। 18 लाेग ठीक हुए।

गुरुवार काे गांधी चाैक टिमरनी की 56 साल की महिला, धूपकरण की 46 साल की महिला की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। 61 वर्षीय पुरुष बैरागढ़ हरदा, 35 वर्षीय पुरुष वार्ड 10 टिमरनी, 47 वर्षीय पुरुष गली नंबर 3 हरदा, 40 वर्षीय महिला साईं मंदिर हरदा तथा 75 वर्षीय महिला पिंक सिटी काॅलाेनी की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1687

ठीक हो गए 1585 कुल मौत 28 नए पॉजिटिव 07 एक्टिव केस 74 कुल सैंपल 32076 आज स्वस्थ हुए 18 रिपोर्ट आई 31508 आज आई रिपाेर्ट 358

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें