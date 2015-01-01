पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरदा32 मिनट पहले
  • समाजसेवियाें से जुटाए व बाजार से खरीदे अच्छे कपड़े, जरुरतमंद हुए खुश

मावठे की बारिश हाेने से वातावरण में सर्दी बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में दूरस्थ वनांचलों में रहने वाले गरीब और जरुरतमंद परिवारों काे समाजसेवी महिला-पुरुषाें ने दानदाताओं से संपर्क कर और आपस में राशि एकत्रित कर ओढ़ने, बिछाने व पहनने के नए कपड़े खरीदकर बांटे।

समाजसेवियों की टीम पिकअप से करीब 300 लाेगाें के लिए कंबल, साड़ी, चादर, दरी, पजामे, कुर्ते व बच्चों के कपड़े लेकर 3 गांवाें में पहुंचे। नए गर्म कपड़े पाकर लाेग बेहद खुश हुए। कांग्रेस सेवादल, महिला कांग्रेस व अन्य सामाजिक संगठनों से जुड़े लाेग मंगलवार काे संयुक्त रुप से आदिवासी बाहुल्य क्षेत्र मगरधा, झिरी, झल्लार और मुरलीखेड़ा पहुंचे। सुष्मिता चाैहान ने बताया कि उनकी टीम ने कई लाेगाें से संपर्क किया, जिन्होंने अपने-अपने स्तर पर कपड़े उपलब्ध कराए।

आपस में भी सहयोग राशि जुटाकर बाजार से कपड़े खरीदे। गाेविंद व्यास के अनुसार पूरी टीम दाे पिकअप में कपड़े लादकर इन गांवाें में लाेगाें के बीच पहुंची। तीनाें गांवाें में लाेगाें काे उनके नाप के कपड़े दिए। इसमें उत्तम तेनगुरिया, राजवंती लखाेरे, सुषमा बिल्लाेेरे, अतुल पस्टारिया, मनाेज कुचबंदिया आदि सहयोगी रहे।

कंबल व स्वेटर मिलने से यह सीजन बीत जाएगा
झिरी की पुनिया बाई ने कहा, 5 दिनाें से सर्दी तेज हाे गई थी। कंबल व स्वेटर मिलने से यह सीजन अाराम से बीत जाएगा। मुरलीखेड़ा के सुखराम काेरकू ने कहा कि लाॅकडाउन के कारण इस बार ज्यादा मेहनत मजदूरी का काम भी नहीं मिला। बच्चों के लिए कपड़ाें की चिंता भगवान से समाजसेवियों काे भेजकर दूर कर दी। ग्रामीणों ने सभी काे दुअाएं दीं।

