कोरोना:नवंबर के 24 दिन में 321 मरीज मिले, पिछले माह 303 पॉजिटिव आए थे

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • 1 साल के बालक सहित 18 नए मरीज, 14 की छुट्टी, रिकवरी रेट 92.93 %

ठंड के माैसम और लाेगाें की लापरवाही के कारण काेराेना का ग्राफ बढ़ते जा रहा है। अक्टूबर के 24 दिन में 303 मरीज मिले थे। नवंबर में अब तक 321 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। यानी पिछले माह की तुलना में 18 मरीज अधिक। मंगलवार काे 1 साल के बालक सहित 18 नए मरीज मिले। कोरोना को मात देकर 14 लोग ठीक हुए।

काेराेना से अब तक 28 लाेगाें की जान जा चुकी है। 96 केस एक्टिव हैं। 1632 लाेग ठीक हाे चुके हैं। जिले का रिकवरी रेट 92.93 प्रतिशत है। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया कि 362 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट आई। इनमें 18 लाेग पॉजिटिव अाए। इसमें कांकरिया का एक साल का बालक शामिल है। 344 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आई। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजाें में हरदा के 10, टिमरनी के 2, कांकरिया, गाेंदागांव कला, करताना, ऊंचाबरारी, लाेनी, सिरकंबा के 1-1 शामिल हैं।

तेजी से फैल रहा काेराेना
ठंड के माैसम में त्योहार और अब शादी समारोह के चलते काेराेना तेजी से फैल रहा है। इसमें भी काेराेना के मरीज शहर में अधिक मिल रहे हैं। साेमवार काे 29 पॉजिटिव आए थे। इनमें हरदा शहर के 24 मरीज शामिल थे। मंगलवार काे 18 में से 10 मरीज शहर के हैं। बिना मास्क घूमने और साेशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं करने की वजह से लाेग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ रहे हैं।

