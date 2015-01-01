पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना इफेक्ट:3258 नसबंदी का लक्ष्य, 9 माह में केवल 364 हुई

हरदा20 मिनट पहले
  • पुरुष मानसिकता हावी, केवल 2 ने ही कराई नसबंदी

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इस साल जिले के लिए कुल 3258 नसबंदी का लक्ष्य तय किया था। लेकिन काेराेना के असर के कारण बीते 8 महीनाें में काेई नसबंदी शिविर आयोजित नहीं हुए। इस कारण मेगा कैंप नहीं लगे। जिससे लक्ष्य 25 प्रतिशत तक भी नहीं पहुंचा।

अभी केवल 10 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य ही हासिल हुअा है। शेष 90 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए केवल 3 माह का समय बचा है। चालू साल में 3258 के लक्ष्य में से केवल 364 नसबंदी हुई। इनमें दाे पुरुष हैं। जबकि पुरुष नसबंदी का लक्ष्य 326 है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सूत्रो के अनुसार परिवार कल्याण एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने हरदा जिले के लिए इस बार 3258 नसबंदी का लक्ष्य दिया था। इसमें 10 प्रतिशत आंकड़ा पुरुष नसबंदी का भी शामिल है। सूत्रो ने बताया कि बीते एक महीने में हुए कैंप में 364 नसबंदी हुई। इनमें दाे पुरुष हैं। सूत्रो के अनुसार ब्लाॅक स्तर पर सप्ताह में दाे दिन नसबंदी हाेती है। जिला अस्पताल में यह राेज हाेती है।

शासन की नई गाइड लाइन के अनुसार एक कैंप में 30 से ज्यादा नसबंदी नहीं करना है। इस संबंध में सीएमएचअाे डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया कि काेराेना के संक्रमण के कारण बीते 8 महीनाें में हर साल की तरह इस बार मेगा नसबंदी शिविर आयोजित नहीं हुए। आशा व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, एएनएम सभी लगातार लाेगाें काे जागरुक कर रहे हैं। पुरुषों काे समझाने व लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के हर संभव प्रयास जारी हैं।

