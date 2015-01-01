पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोजगार:मनरेगा में 3.80 कराेड़ रु. अटके, काम बंद, गांवों में मजदूर फिर हुए बेराेजगार

हरदा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में मनरेगा में 68100 मजदूर में से 51303 काे मिला काम
  • लॉकडाउन में लाैटे 6100 लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट

काेराेना काल में पलायन कर लाैटे मजदूरों काे रोजगार देने के लिए गांवों में मनरेगा के काम शुरू किए गए हैं। लेकिन रेत, गिट्टी, सीमेंट सहित अन्य मटेरियल का 3.80 कराेड़ रुपए का भुगतान करीब एक माह से रुका हुआ है। इसके कारण गांवों में काम बंद हाे गए।

इस कारण फिर से मजदूर बेरोजगार हाे गए हैं। उनके सामने पेट भरने का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। जिले में वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में 68100 मजदूर हैं, इनमें से 51303 काे काम दिया है। इनमें से वर्तमान में मात्र 13909 मजदूर ही काम कर रहे हैं। ग्राम पंचायतों पर मटेरियल की उधारी चढ़ गई है। दुकानदारों ने उधार देने से इनकार कर दिया है। इसके चलते काम बंद है।

हालांकि, ग्राम पंचायत सचिव, रोजगार सहायक इस संबंध में कुछ भी नहीं कर रहे हैं। अधिकारियों के दबाव में कुछ ग्राम पंचायत के सचिव उधारी में जैसे-तैसे छाेटे-छाेटे काम चालू रखे हुए हैं। यहीं स्थिति रही ताे मनरेगा के काम पूरी तरह बंद हाे जाएंगे। काेराेना संक्रमण के दाैरान वापस लाैटे मजदूरों व ग्रामीणों के सामने रोज-रोटी का संकट है।

22.70 कराेड़ मजदूरी का हुआ भुगतान, 14 लाख बाकी
जिले में सात माह में मनरेगा में 51303 मजदूरों ने काम किया। इसमें काेराेना में लाैटकर आए 6100 मजदूर भी शामिल हैं। अब तक 22.70 कराेड़ रुपए की मजदूरी का भुगतान मजदूरों काे किया गया। अब 14 लाख रुपए का भुगतान बाकी है। मजदूर पिछले 15 दिनाें से मजदूरी के भुगतान का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

मटेरियल पर 4.70 कराेड़ खर्च, 3.80 कराेड़ बकाया
जिले में 20 अप्रैल मनरेगा के काम शुरू हुए। इनमें कपिलधारा कूप, खेत पहुंच मार्ग, तालाब गहरीकरण, गाेशाला, सड़क समतलीकरण सहित अन्य काम शामिल हैं। 15 दिसंबर तक जिले में मनरेगा में मटेरियल के 4.70 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च किए। लेकिन 3.80 कराेड़ रुपए के मटेरियल का भुगतान बाकी है। इस कारण गांवों में काम बंद हाे गए हैं। रेत, गिट्टी, सीमेंट, ईंट सहित अन्य सामान का भुगतान नहीं हाे पाया है।

रुपए के लिए केंद्र सरकार काे डिमांड भेजी है
3.80 कराेड़ रुपए का मटेरियल का भुगतान बाकी है। केंद्र सरकार काे डिमांड भेजी है। राशि नहीं मिलने से काम प्रभावित हाे रहे हैं। राशि मिलते ही भुगतान किया जाएगा।
आरके शर्मा, सीईओ, जिपं हरदा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें