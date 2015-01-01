पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आपदा प्रबंधन:बाढ़ आपदा राहत के 4.50 कराेड़ रुपए मंजूर, शहर में बनाए जाएंगे पक्के नाले

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाढ़ आपदा प्रबंधन के तहत 4.50 कराेड़ रुपए से कच्चे नालाें काे पक्का किया जाएगा। इससे नालाें के आसपास बसी निचली बस्तियों के 3500 घराें काे बारिश में बाढ़ से राहत मिलेगी।

सुदामा नगर बाइपास, इमलीपुरा, बैरागढ़, छाेटी हरदा, उड़ा में कालू बाबा के पास कच्चे नाले का निर्माण शामिल है। नपा ने जून में 9.87 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत का प्रस्ताव शासन काे भेजा था। इसमें से 4.50 कराेड़ रुपए की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। बारिश में हर साल शहर की निचली बस्तियों के घराें में नदी-नालाें का पानी भर जाता है।

इन दाेनाें इलाकों में हर साल बाढ़ से लाेग प्रभावित हाेते हैं। घर-गृहस्थी का सामान बर्बाद हाेता है। नालाें के आसपास बसे लाेगाें काे बाढ़ से बचाने के लिए राशि की स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है। अब राशि मिलते ही निर्माण शुरू कराया जाएगा।

बैरागढ़ में 86.08 लाख रुपए से बनेगा नाला, 500 घराें के लोगों को मिलेगी राहत हाेशंगाबाद-खंडवा स्टेट हाईवे पर अजनाल नदी के पार पेट्रोल पंप से बैरागढ़ हाेते हुए नदी तक कच्चा नाला का निर्माण हाेगा। इस पर 86.08 लाख रुपए खर्च हाेंगे। इससे बैरागढ़ के निचले इलाकों की बस्ती के करीब 500 घराें में बाढ़ का पानी नहीं भराएगा। अजनाल में बाढ़ आने पर कच्चे नाले का पानी घराें में भर जाता है।

कुलहरदा पुलिया से इमलीपुरा तक पक्का हाेगा नाला, मिलेगी बाढ़ से राहत

कुलहरदा पुलिया से इमलीपुरा हाेते हुए अजनाल नदी किनारे तक पक्का नाला का निर्माण 1 कराेड़ 29 लाख 50 हजार रुपए में बनेगा। इससे इमलीपुरा व कुलहरदा के निचले इलाकों के 2000 घराें में बाढ़ का पानी नहीं भराएग।

सुदामा नगर नाला निर्माण से 850 परिवार काे मिलेगी राहत

खंडवा बाइपास पर सुदामा नगर से सुकनी नदी तक कच्चे नाले के निर्माण 4 कराेड़ 68 लाख 64 हजार रुपए का प्रस्ताव भेजा है। इस नाले के निर्माण के बाद सुदामा नगर, एलबीएस काॅलेज, राजधानी काॅलाेनी और उसके आसपास के इलाकों के करीब 850 परिवारों काे बाढ़ की समस्या से राहत मिलेगी।

उड़ा व छाेटी हरदा के कच्चे नाले हाेंगे पक्के

इंदाैर-बैतूल नेशनल हाईवे की पुलिया से कालू बाबा पहुंच मार्ग तक के कच्चे नाले काे पक्का किया जाएगा। इसके लिए 23 लाख 47 हजार रुपए खर्च हाेगी। इसी तरह छाेटी हरदा में 86.08 लाख से नाला पक्का हाेगा। कालू बाबा के पास नाला पक्का हाेने से 350 घर व छाेटी हरदा में नाला बनने से 650 घराें में बाढ़ का पानी भराने की समस्या का निराकरण हाेगा।

राशि मिलते ही काम शुरू करा दिया जाएगा

^एसडीआरएफ याेजना में नपा ने 9 कराेड़ 87 लाख रुपए के प्रस्ताव राज्य सरकार के माध्यम से केंद्र काे भेजे गए थे। इसमें से 4.50 कराेड़ रुपए मंजूर हाे चुके हैं। राशि अभी मिलना बाकी है। राशि मिलते ही बाढ़ राहत के काम शुरू कराए जाएंगे।
-जीके यादव, सीएमओ, नपा हरदा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें