आवक बढ़ी:7964 क्विंटल उपज मंडी पहुंची, सोयाबीन की आवक बढ़ी

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • सोयाबीन 4261 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव तक बिका

कृषि उपज मंडी में मंगलवार को विभिन्न जिंस की 7964 क्विंटल आवक हुई। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा आवक सोयाबीन की रही, मूंग की आवक दूसरे स्थान पर, ताे गेहूं तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। सबसे कम आवक सरसों की रही।

मंडी से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार को 3213 क्विंटल सोयाबीन विक्रय के लिए आया, यह 2000 रुपए से 4261 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव बिका 3708 रुपए मॉडल रेट रहे। मूंग 2117 क्विंटल अाई, इसके न्यूनतम भाव 3050 रुपए रहे। अधिकतम भाव 8292 रुपए रहे, मॉडल रेट 6550 रुपए रहा। गेहूं की आवक 2062 क्विंटल रही, न्यूनतम 1460 रुपए क्विंटल ताे उच्चतम भाव 1861 रुपए रहे, मॉडल रेट 1565 रहे। मक्का की आवक 393 क्विंटल रही।

इसका न्यूनतम भाव 999 और अधिकतम भाव 1265 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा मॉडल रेट 1200 रुपए रहे चने की आवक 138 क्विंटल हुई यह 3700 रुपए से 4841 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के बीच बिका, 4661 रुपए मॉडल रेट रहे। उड़द की आवक 40 क्विंटल हुई। यह न्यूनतम भाव 1701 रुपए पर बिकी, अधिकतम 5700 रहे, मॉडल रेट 3850 रुपए रहे। सरसों की कुल आबादी 1 क्विंटल हुई यह 4953 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिका।

