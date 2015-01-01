पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से सुरक्षा:गमछा या रूमाल नहीं चलेगा, ऑफिस में मास्क लगाकर आएं

रहटगांवएक घंटा पहले
तहसील कार्यालय में पदस्थ हुए तहसीलदार रामस्वरूप जायसवाल ने गुरुवार काे पहले ही दिन कोरोना वायरस के चलते मास्क को लेकर कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। तहसील कार्यालय में ग्रामीण अंचल से ग्रामीण राजस्व संबंधित काम को लेकर आते हैं। ग्रामीण मास्क की जगह गमछा, रूमाल बांधते हैं।

गुरुवार काे कुछ ग्रामीण अपनी समस्याएं सुनाने के लिए तहसील कार्यालय में तहसीलदार के समक्ष पहुंचे। तहसीलदार ने सबसे पहले ग्रामीणों से कहा कि गमछा या रूमाल नहीं चलेगा। तहसील कार्यालय बिना मास्क के आने वालाें पर 200 रुपए का जुर्माना तथा जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मास्क लगाकर आना ही पड़ेगा।

सिर्फ मास्क ही चलेगा, गमछा नहीं। उन्होंने कहा गमछा व रूमाल से संक्रमित होने का खतरा बना रहता है। मास्क सही मायने में वायरस से बचाव करता है। जल्द ही तहसील कार्यालय में बोर्ड पर यह आदेश लिख भी दिया जाएगा कि गमछा या रूमाल संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए नहीं चलेगा।

