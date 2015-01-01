पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा की अलख:डूब क्षेत्र के गांव में बच्चों को पढ़ाने रोज क्लास लगा रहा एक शिक्षक

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते गरीब बच्चों के लिए संचालित हॉस्टल बंद, शिक्षक 100 बच्चों की ले रहे क्लास

पुनासा डेम के बैक वाटर से प्रभावित गांव के कई गरीब बच्चों के पास एंड्राइड मोबाइल नहीं हैं। काेराेना के कारण इस सत्र में सरकारी हॉस्टल के ताले इन गरीब छात्राें के लिए नहीं खुल पाए हैं। ऐसे में इन 100 बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हाे, इसके लिए शिक्षक एवं सहायक वार्डन आरएल रावत मई से सप्ताह में 5 दिन बाइक से 35 किमी दूर जाकर इन बच्चों काे अध्यापन करा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने शिक्षण संबंधी अन्य जानकारी साझा करने के लिए छात्रावास शिक्षा सेवा ग्रुप बनाया है। इसमें वे राज्य के डिजिलेप ग्रुप से मिलने वाली शिक्षण सामग्री बच्चों तक भेजते हैं। होनहार छात्राें के जवाहर नवाेदय विद्यालय के फार्म भी भरे गए हैं।

कालीसराय, भैंसवाड़ा, भरतार, गोपालपुर आदि गांव हैं प्रभावित खंडवा में बने पुनासा डेम के बैक वाटर से कालीसराय, भैंसवाड़ा, भरतार, गोपालपुर आदि गांव प्रभावित हैं। डूब क्षेत्र के ये गरीब बच्चे पूर्व में हरदा में नया बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित नवीन आवासीय बालक छात्रावास में दर्ज हैं जाे वार्डन के अधीन रहकर पढ़ाई कर रहे थे। काेराेना के कारण इस सत्र में हॉस्टल नहीं खुले।

गांव में पढ़ाई का माहाैल भी ज्यादा नहीं रहता। ग्रामीण परिवेश व मजदूर परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाले इनके माता-पिता ज्यादा शिक्षित नहीं हैं। आर्थिक स्थिति भी ठीक नहीं है। ऐसे में बच्चों की नियमित पढ़ाई जारी रखने रावत बाइक से सप्ताह के शुरुआती 5 दिन इन गांवों में बच्चों के बीच कभी मोहल्ले में ताे कभी चबूतरा क्लास लगाते हैं। शेष दाे दिन बच्चों व पालकों से मोबाइल पर चर्चा कर पढ़ाई के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं। इस बार राेहित, दीपक, ज्वारीलाल के नवाेदय के फार्म भरवाए हैं।

बच्चाें में है प्रतिभा, समय पर सही मार्गदर्शन की जरूरत
रावत बताते हैं कि गरीब आदिवासी बच्चों में भी बहुत प्रतिभा है। उन्हें केवल समय पर सही मार्गदर्शन और जरुरी सामग्री मिल जाए ताे भी आगे बढ़ सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि शुरुआत में उनके माता-पिता बच्चों काे हॉस्टल भेजने के बजाय मजदूरी कराने के पक्ष में थे। सरकारी सुविधाओं व बच्चों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के बारे में जब बार-बार समझाया ताे वे बच्चों काे साथ भेजने के लिए राजी हुए। अब कई बच्चे हर साल नवाेदय विद्यालय और उत्कृष्ट तथा माॅडल स्कूल के लिए चयनित हाे रहे हैं।

