आंदाेलन की चेतावनी:आराेप : गाेशाला बनाने के लिए प्रशासन ने किसान की गेहूं फसल बखर दी

हरदा24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति युवा संघ ने दी आंदाेलन की चेतावनी

हंडिया तहसील के ग्राम करनपुरा में एक आदिवासी की जमीन पर गाेशाला बनाने के लिए प्रशासन ने बल पूर्वक ट्रैक्टर से बखर दिया। इससे आदिवासी परिवार के सामने गुजर बसर का संकट खड़ा हाे गया है।

यह आराेप राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति युवा संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष राहुल पवारे ने यहां जारी बयान में लगाए हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि गांव में प्रशासन द्वारा गाेशाला बनाया जाना प्रस्तावित है। इसके लिए किसान संताेष कलम की जमीन बुधवार काे बखर दी।

पवारे ने कहा कि आरक्षित वर्ग के लाेगाें के साथ प्रशासन भेदभाव कर रहा है, जबकि गांव में सरकारी भूमि पर कई रसूखदाराें का कब्जा है, ऐसे जगहाें से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि संगठन के पदाधिकारी पीड़ित किसान के साथ गुरुवार काे कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता से मिलकर कार्रवाई व मुआवजे की मांग करेंगे।

ऐसा न हाेने पर आंदाेलन करेंगे। इस संबंध में हंडिया तहसीलदार अर्चना शर्मा से कई बार संपर्क का प्रयास किया लेकिन मोबाइल अनरिचेबल था। एसडीएम श्यामेंद्र जायसवाल ने काॅल रिसीव नहीं किया। कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने कहा वे संबंधित राजस्व अधिकारियों से इसकी पूरी जानकारी लेंगे।

