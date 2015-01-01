पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड्ढे बरकरार:15 दिन रुट डायवर्ट कर हाइवे पर सिर्फ दो गड्ढे भरे, जबिक उखड़ी सड़काें की कराना था मरम्मत

हरदा25 मिनट पहले
  • अब मरम्मत हुई ताे फिर बढ़ेगी लाेगाें की परेशानी, अगले लेवल पर पहुंची शिकायत

बारिश में शहर की सड़कें जगह-जगह से उखड़ चुकी हैं। कई जगह छाेटे-बड़े गड्ढे हाे गए। इनमें वाहन फंसने लगे है। काेराेना के कारण नपा ने मरम्मत नहीं कराई।

धूल के गुबार, गड्ढाें से उछलती गिट्टियाें और वाहन फंसने से लगने वाले जाम काे देखते हुए सीएमओ, कलेक्टर से लेकर सीएम हेल्प लाइन तक लाेगाें ने शिकायत की। मामला तूल पकड़ने के बाद नपा ने आनन-फानन में मरम्मत शुरू की। 15 दिन के लिए रुट डायवर्ट किया। लाेगाें काे लगा था कि इतने दिन में पूरी सड़क रिपेयर हाे जाएगी।

लेकिन हकीकत यह है 15 दिन में सिर्फ एसबीआई व परशुराम चाैक के दाे गड्ढे ही भरे गए। जबकि शिकायत 3 मुख्य सड़काें काे सुधाने काे लेकर थी। नागरिक मानवाधिकार परिषद के पूर्व संगठक सचिन टांक ने 3 अक्टूबर, 24 नवंबर काे सीएमओ, कलेक्टर व सीएम हेल्प लाइन में परशुराम चाैक से अंबेडकर चाैक, अस्पताल चाैराहा हाेते हुए बस स्टैंड पहुंच मार्ग सड़काें की मरम्मत करने या नई राेड बनाने की मांग की थी।

आराेप : दाे गड्ढे भरकर, शिकायत बंद करने का बना रहे दबाव

शिकायतकर्ता टांक ने बताया, उन्होंने चिन्हित सड़काें की मरम्मत या नया बनाने की मांग की थी। नपा ने एसबीआई व परशुराम चाैक पर दाे गड्ढे भरे। अब शिकायत बंद करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा, आवेदन में की मांग पूरी तरह न ताे पढ़ी गई न ही उसके अनुसार काम किया। ऐसे में शिकायत अगले लेवल पर ट्रांसफर करने काे कहा है। जिससे सड़काें की मरम्मत हाे सके और लाेगाें काे धूल, प्रदूषण, गिट्टी उछलकर लगने की समस्या से राहत मिल सके।

स्कूल खुलने से बढ़ेगा ट्रैफिक
जिन सड़काें की मरम्मत की मांगी थी, वे आसपास के 4 हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलाें काे जाेड़ते हैं। 18 दिसंबर से 10वीं,12वीं की कक्षाएं लगना हैं। उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय, महात्मा गांधी हासे स्कूल और सनफ्लावर हासे स्कूल पहुंच मार्ग बस स्टैंड राेड से आगे अस्पताल चाैक हाेकर पहुंचते हैं। एकमात्र कन्या हासे स्कूल पहुंचने के लिए अंबेडकर चाैक या अस्पताल चाैक से हाेते हुए एसबीआई के सामने से गुजरना हाेगा।

सिंधी काॅलाेनी, इंदाैर राेड, तवा काॅलाेनी, जिपं व आसपास की छात्राएं परशुराम चाैक या टांक चाैराहे से हाेकर स्कूल पहुंचती हैं। ऐसे में मरम्मत के लिए रास्ता बंद किया या रुट बदला ताे इनकी परेशानी बढ़ना तय है। नपा को इन मार्गों पर मरम्मत कराना चाहिए।

फाइल कहां अटकी है दिखवाते हैं

जिले से भेजे गए एस्टीमेट की फाइल कहां अटकी है, इसकी जानकारी के लिए पीएस पीडब्ल्यूडी से चर्चा करता हूं। प्रशासन स्तर के जाे भी प्रयास हाेंगे तेजी से करेंगे।

-संजय गुप्ता, कलेक्टर, हरदा

ट्रैफिक कम करने रिंग रोड बनाने की योजना है

शहर का भीतरी ट्रैफिक कम करने के लिए एक रिंग राेड बनाने की याेजना है। बाइपास के लिए राशि किसी न किसी मद से मंजूर कराएंगे, जिससे शहर के लाेग धूल, मिट्टी, प्रदूषण व शाेरगुल तथा परेशानी से बच सकें।
-कमल पटेल, विधायक एवं मंत्री

जल्द ही मरम्मत कराएंगे

नपा के इंजीनियरों से सर्वे कर एस्टीमेट बनाने के लिए कहा है। जल्द ही इनकी भी मरम्मत शुरू कराने वाले हैं।
जीके यादव, सीएमओ, नपा बैतूल

