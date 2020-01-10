पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण की गुणवत्ता जांची:सालाें बाद भैरव काॅलाेनी और फाेकट माेहल्ला में बन रही पक्की सड़क

सोडलपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • निर्माण की गुणवत्ता जांची

ग्राम पंचायत वार्ड 2 की भैरव कॉलोनी में करीब 15 लाख रुपए की लागत से 400 मीटर सीसी सड़क और वार्ड 17 के फोकट मोहल्ला में 100 मीटर सीसी सड़क बना रही है। दोनों ही वार्डाें में सालाें बाद सड़कें बनाई जा रही है। सड़क निर्माण की गुणवत्ता अच्छी रहे इसके लिए पंचायत के उपसरपंच रामदास रायखेरे, सचिव रामकृष्ण कुशवाहा जायजा ले रहे हैं।

ठेकेदार काे गुणवत्तायुक्त सामग्री का उपयाेग करने के निर्देश दिए गए। रविवार को भी भैरव कॉलोनी में दोबारा सड़क का निर्माण शुरू किया गया है। कॉलोनी के भरत टूले, शिवप्रसाद वर्मा, सुरेश मांगुल्ये सहित अन्य लाेगाें ने कहा कि सालाें बाद उन्हें सड़क की सुविधा मिल रही है। सड़क के साथ पंचायत काे नाली निर्माण भी कराना चाहिए। इस संबंध में सचिव कुशवाहा ने कहा कि फिलहाल सड़क बनाई जा रही है। इसके बाद नाली का निर्माण भी किया जाएगा।

