अधिकारियाें की समीक्षा बैठक:अनुविभाग की सभी खराब सड़काें की जल्द मरम्मत की जाए: एसडीएम

किरकिया44 मिनट पहले
एसडीएम रीता डेहरिया ने मंगलवार काे लाेक सेवा केंद्र के हाल में विभागीय अधिकारियाें की समीक्षा बैठक ली। उन्हाेंने सरकारी योजनाओं काे समय पर पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।

पीडब्ल्यूडी उपयंत्री को अनुविभाग की सभी सड़कों की जल्द मरम्मत करने, फीवर क्लीनिक प्रभारी से कोरोना से संबंधित जानकारी प्राप्त कर सुधार करने, डीआरडी अंतर्गत नहर निर्माण के लिए भूअर्जन की कार्रवाई जल्द करने, बीईओ काे बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्राें का सत्यापन करने, आधार सीडिंग प्रभारी को प्रतिदिन प्रगति से अवगत कराने सहित नप सीएमओ व बिजली कंपनी के जेई काे पटाखा दुकान आवंटन तथा विद्युत व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने निर्देशित किया।

उन्हाेंने कहा हर मंगलवार को बैठक दोपहर 12 बजे से लोक सेवा केंद्र में होगी। बिना सूचना अनुपस्थित रहने वालाें पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में विभिन्न अधिकारी व कर्मचारी माैजूद थे।

