पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:संयमित दिनचर्या से खून की कमी दूर हो सकती है : डॉ. मीणा

हरदा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पोषण माह के अंतर्गत कुपोषण के लड़ने के लिए आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 55 में हुआ जागरूकता कार्यशाला का आयोजन

महिलाओं में खून की कमी अब सामान्य बात हो गई है, लेकिन यह चिंता की बात है। इसकी अनदेखी भी भारी पड़ सकती है। ज्यादातर महिलाएं घर गृहस्ती के काम में इतनी ज्यादा व्यस्त रहती हैं कि वे न तो अपने लिए समय निकाल पाती है और न ही पौष्टिक भोजन का ध्यान रखती हैं।

इस कारण धीरे-धीरे कई बीमारी उत्पन्न हो जाती हैं। आयुर्वेदिक दवा व संयमित दिनचर्या से खून की कमी दूर किया जा सकता है। यह बात आयुष विभाग की डॉ. प्रियंका मीणा ने कहीं। वे पोषण माह के अंतर्गत कुपोषण से लड़ने के लिए वार्ड 27 के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 55 में सोमवार को हुई कार्यशाला में महिलाओं को संबोधित कर रही थी। डॉ. मीणा ने कहा कि महिलाओं को गर्भावस्था के दौरान और बाद में अंकुरित अनाज दाल, दूध, हरी सब्जियों तथा मौसमी फलों का ज्यादा से ज्यादा सेवन करना चाहिए। इससे मां और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ रहता है। खून की कमी भी धीरे-धीरे दूर हो जाती है।

उन्होंने पोषण, एनीमिया आयुर्वेदिक गर्भिणी परिचर्या, गर्भ संस्कार, आयुर्वेदिक दिनचर्या और किशोरी बालिकाओं के लिए आवश्यक पोषक आहार की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने महिलाओं को आयुर्वेदिक बला तेल सुपुष्टि योग एवं शतावरी का वितरण किया। साथ ही सुपुष्टि योग का बच्चों को सेवन कराने व उसके गुणों के बारे में भी बताया। बला तेल से शिशुओं की मालिश का तरीका भी बताया गया। कार्यशाला में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता मीनू लाहौरे, सहायिका माया चौरे, आयुष विभाग के नरेंद्र शर्मा मौजूद रहे।

कोरोना के बचने निशुल्क बांटे मास्क
डॉ. प्रियंका मीणा ने महिलाओं को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के घरेलू और आयुर्वेदिक सरल तरीके बताएं। सभी को निशुल्क मास्क बांटे। भीड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में मास्क लगाने व फेस कवर करने की समझाइश दी। घर में साबुन से हाथ धोने और बाहर जाने पर सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने की समझाइश दी। साथ ही महिलाओं व बच्चों तथा बुजुर्गों का विशेष रूप से ध्यान रखने पर जोर दिया।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें