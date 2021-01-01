पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले का गाैरव:पीएम के निरंतरता, संकल्प व विनम्रता के मंत्र अपनाएंगे अनुज

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट में वीडियाे कांफ्रेंस के जरिए पीएम से रूबरू हुए मास्टर अनुज जैन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • राष्ट्रीय बाल शक्ति पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित अनुज वीडियाें कांफ्रेंस से पीएम से हुए रूबरू

राष्ट्रीय बाल शक्ति पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित मास्टर अनुज जैन गणतंत्र दिवस के एक दिन पहले साेमवार काे पीएम नरेंद्र माेदी से वीडियाे कांफ्रेंस के जरिए रूबरू हुए। कलेक्ट्रेट में सुबह 11 बजे आयोजित कार्यक्रम में पीएम ने छात्राें काे सफलता के तीन मंत्र बताए। मास्टर अनुज ने कहा कि पीएम द्वारा बताए गए तीन मंत्र निरंतरता, संकल्प और विनम्रता काे वे जीवन में आत्मसात कर देश की सेवा करेंगे।

तूफान से पहले की जानकारी हासिल करना उद्देश्य : अनुज
पीएम से रूबरू हुए मास्टर अनुज ने कहा कि देश-विदेश में आने वाले तूफान तबाही लेकर आते हैं। इससे जान-माल का काफी नुकसान हाेता है। तूफान की जानकारी उसके आने से कुछ समय पहले ही पता चलती है। वह अपनी खाेज के जरिए तूफान आने की जानकारी काफी पहले हासिल करना चाहता है। इससे तबाही काे राेका जा सके।

विश्व की श्रेष्ठ विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ाई कर वह देश की सेवा करना चाहता है। 12वीं में पढ़ाई कर रहे अनुज ने कहा कि वह आईआईटी की तैयारी कर रहा है। उसने दक्षिण कोरिया में आयोजित इंटरनेशनल साइंस ओलंपियाड में हिस्सा लेकर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर स्वर्ण, रजत व कांस्य पदक जीता। इसी तरह आईआईटी गुवाहाटी में बेबी सिल्वर मेडल भी हासिल किया था।

