नियमावली का इंतजार:पटाखा दुकानों की नीलामी आज, अभी तक नहीं बन पाई गाइडलाइन

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के खेल मैदान पर लगेंगी पटाखा दुकानें

पटाखा बाजार काे लेकर शासन से काेई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं हुई है। हालांकि नप उत्कृष्ट स्कूल खेल मैदान पर पटाखा बाजार लगाने की तैयारी कर रही है। बुधवार दोपहर 2 बजे से पटाखा दुकानदारों को जगह आवंटित करने नीलामी हाेगी।

जबकि गाइडलाइन तय नहीं होने से पटाखा व्यापारियों ने किसी प्रकार की तैयारी नहीं की है। नप ने मंगलवार को नीलामी की सूचना पटाखा व्यापारियों को दी। शाम को नप कर्मियाें ने जगह निर्धारित करने लेआउट डाला।

पटाखा बाजार के लिए शासन स्तर से पहले तय नियमाें में दुकानों के बीच 3-3 मीटर की दूरी रखना, प्रत्येक दुकान पर आग से बचाव के लिए मिनी फायर फाइटर रखना जरूरी है। हर साल अाग बचाव के लिए रेत और पानी ही रखते हैं।

अब कोविड 19 के चलते बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ने से राेकने के लिए दुकानदारों को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी करनी है। मालूम हो शहर के पटाखा बाजार में हर साल लाइसेंसी व्यापारियों की लगभग 36 दुकानें लगती हैं।

गत वर्ष 34 दुकानाें से नप काे हुई थी 1.74 लाख की आय

हर साल पटाखा बाजार करीब एक हफ्ते लगता है। इतने कम समय में ही नप को हर साल लाखों रुपए की आय होती है। नप के पास पहले से आय के कोई स्राेत ही नहीं हैं। यही कारण है नप ने बाजार लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। 2019 में नप को पटाखा बाजार में 34 दुकानों की नीलामी में 1 लाख 74 हजार रुपए की आय प्राप्त हुई थी। साल 2018 में पटाखा बाजार से नप को 1 लाख 28 रुपए की आय हुई थी।

कई व्यापारियाें ने नहीं दिया पटाखाें का ऑर्डर

व्यापारियों ने कहा हर साल 1 माह पहले ही पटाखा का ऑर्डर संबंधित कंपनी में बुक करा देते हैं। इस साल असमंजस की स्थिति होने से अधिकांश व्यापारियों ने ऑर्डर ही नहीं दिए। व्यापारियों ने कहा पहले से ऑर्डर देने के बाद शासन ने यदि अचानक दुकानों की संख्या कम कर दी या अन्य कोई गाइडलाइन तय की तो उन्हें नुकसान होगा। ऐसे में जिन्होंने आर्डर दिए भी हैं तो अभी पटाखे बुलाए नहीं हैं।

गाइड लाइन मिलने पर कराएंगे पालन

कोविड 19 के मद्देनजर पटाखा बाजार के लिए शासन से अभी कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं मिली है। बाजार लगाने की तैयारी शुरू करते हुए बुधवार को नीलामी रखी है। शासन से गाइडलाइन मिलने पर उसका बाजार में दुकानदारों से पूरी तरह से पालन कराएंगे।
एआर सांवरे, सीएमओ, नप खिरकिया

