जयंती:आज मनेगा बिरसा मुंडा व महारानी झलकारी बाई जयंती समारोह

हरदा4 घंटे पहले
  • समाज में विभिन्न 8 मुद्दों पर होगी चर्चा, बनाई जाएगी आगामी रणनीति
  • सामाजिक विसंगतियों जरूरी बदलाव को लेकर करेंगे चर्चा

सर्व आदिवासी सामाजिक संगठन के हरदा इकाई द्वारा रहटगांव तहसील के ग्राम लाखादेह मैं रविवार को बिरसा मुंडा और झलकारी बाई की जयंती का सामूहिक कार्यक्रम कार्यक्रम सुबह 10 बजे से आयोजित किया जाएगा। इसमें समाज पर्यावरण, रीति-रिवाज, परंपरा, शिक्षा, महिला सशक्तिकरण और आदिवासियों के प्रति सरकार के रवैया जैसे कई जरूरी विषयों पर चर्चा कर आगामी रणनीति तय की जाएगी।

सर्व आदिवासी सामाजिक संगठन ने क्रांतिकारी बिरसा मुंडा और झलकारी बाई जयंती समारोह रखा है। समाज ने इस बार आयोजन के दौरान सामाजिक विसंगतियों में समय के साथ जरूरी बदलाव और प्रशासनिक व्यवस्थाओं को केंद्र में रखकर आयोजन की रूपरेखा तय की है।

लोकेश कलमे बताया कि रविवार को होने वाले आयोजन में सामाजिक एकता, संस्कृति के संरक्षण, जन जागरूकता, जल, जंगल, जमीन के निजीकरण का आदिवासियों के जीवन पर पड़ने वाले प्रभाव। महिला सशक्तिकरण और बेरोजगारी दूर करने जैसे विषयों पर वक्ताओं द्वारा उद्बोधन दिया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा शिक्षा का निजीकरण और उसका असर, आरक्षण, स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा रूढिय़ों प्रथा संविधान की पांचवीं और छठीं अनुसूची का पालन, आदिवासी संस्कृति और रीति रिवाज रहन-सहन आदि पर गंभीरता से विचार विमर्श किया जाएगा। साथ ही आगामी रणनीति भी बनाई जाएगी। जिससे समाज के विकास में आ रही रुकावटें और समाज में आदिवासियों के साथ होने वाले भेदभाव को खत्म किया जा सके।

