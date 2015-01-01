पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:स्कूल भवन और आम रास्ते के बीच लगीं झाड़ियां

मसनगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणाें ने पंचायत से सफाई की मांग की

गांव की प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक स्कूल के पीछे झाड़ियां लगी हैं। इससे ग्रामीणाें काे परेशानी हाे रही है। झाड़ियाें के बाजू से सड़क निकली है। ग्रामीणाें काे हमेशा जहरीले जीवाें का खतरा है।

ग्रामीण भागीरथ भायरे, गणेश भायरे व पवन पाटिल ने बताया स्कूल के पीछे झाड़ियां उग आई हैं। झाड़ियां इतनी बड़ी हो गई हैं कि स्कूल के कमरों तक पहुंच गई हैं। कमरों में पंचायत भवन व स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाएं बच्चों का खाना बनाती हैं। ऐसे में जहरीले जीव झाड़ियों से कमरों तक पहुंच सकते हैं।

कभी भी बड़ी दुर्घटना हो सकती है। स्कूल के पीछे आम रास्ता है, जहां ग्रामीण रोजाना आवागमन करते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने झाड़ियों को कटवाने की मांग पंचायत से की है। सरपंच योगेश पाटिल का कहना है कि मजदूर मिलते ही झाड़ियां कटवा दी जाएंगी।

