जागरूकता अभियान:वीडियो दिखाकर बच्चों काे समझाया गुड व बेड टच का अंतर

  • कार्यक्रम में बताया भारत काे विश्व शक्ति बनाने के लिए नौनिहालों का संरक्षण जरूरी

रन्हाईकलां में विवेकानंद काॅलेज की राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना ने शनिवार काे आंगनबाड़ी में नौनिहालों व विद्यार्थियों के बीच बाल संरक्षण सप्ताह के तहत जागरुकता कार्यक्रम रखा गया। इसमें बच्चों काे वीडियो क्लिप दिखाकर गुड और बेड टच का अंतर समझाया गया। कई अन्य मनोरंजक व ज्ञानवर्धक जानकारी दी गई। काॅलेज के प्रोफेसरों ने भारत काे विश्व शक्ति बनाने के लिए नौनिहालों का संरक्षण जरुरी बताया। बच्चों काे टाॅफी बांटी गई। रासेयाे की टीम शनिवार काे रन्हाईकलां में बच्चों व छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच पहुंची।

यहां छात्रा दल प्रभारी डॉ. रश्मि सिंह ने बाल संरक्षण का महत्व और उसकी जरुरत बताई। साथ ही छाेटी-छाेटी वीडियो क्लिप दिखाई। जिससे बच्चे किसी बड़े या अंजान व्यक्ति के छूने पर हाेने वाले अच्छे बुरे स्पर्श का अंतर समझ सकें। बच्चों के लिए चलाई जा रही सुरक्षा व मदद वाली हेल्प लाइन की जानकारी दी।

पाॅक्साे एक्ट व ऐसे अपराधाें में दी जाने वाली सजा के बारे में बताया। कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डाॅ. सीपी गुप्ता ने कहा कि देश 21वीं सदी के लिए कई लक्ष्य तय कर रहा है। इसमें नौनिहालों का संरक्षण सबसे ज्यादा जरुरी है। सभी काे बिस्किट और चॉकलेट दी। इस दाैरान कार्यकर्ता गायत्री टाले, भावना सांवरिया, सहायिका सुषमा डोंगरे रजनी माैजूद रहीं।

अंजान व्यक्तियों से न लें खाने-पीने की सामग्री

वक्ताओं ने बच्चों काे समझाइश दी कि वे स्कूल, ट्यूशन या कहीं भी पड़ाेस में अकेले आने-जाने के दाैरान किसी अजनबी व्यक्ति द्वारा दी जाने वाली खाने-पीने की सामग्री न लें। यदि किसी कारण से काेई वस्तु लें भी लें ताे उसे खाने पीने के बजाय घर लाकर परिजनों काे बताएं। अपने माता-पिता का मोबाइल नंबर याद रखने की काेशिश करें, जिससे किसी प्रकार की जरुरत हाेने पर परिजनों काे स्थिति की सूचना दी जा सके।

वक्ताओंं ने कहा कि यदि वे कभी किसी कारण से घर में अकेले हाें ताे किसी अंजान व्यक्ति के आने पर दरवाजे न खाेलें, उन्हें परिजनों के घर आने के बाद ही आने काे कहें। वक्ताओंं ने बच्चों काे समझाया कि उनके साथ काेई भी ऐसा व्यवहार करे जाे उन्हें ठीक न लगे ताे वे परिजनों या शिक्षकों काे जरुर बताएं।

