कृषि:जड़ में फफूंद लगने से मुरझा रही चना फसल, अधिक पानी से पीला हाे रहा गेहूं

हरदा23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें की टीम ने गांवाें का दाैरा कर किसानाें काे दी सलाह

माैसम में आए बदलाव के बाद कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें की टीम गांवाें का दाैरा कर फसलाें का निरीक्षण कर रही है। बुधवार काे वैज्ञानिकाें ने 10 गांवाें में फसलाें का निरीक्षण किया। इस दाैरान चना फसल में फफूंद से पाैधे मुरझाने, नमी, जड़माहूं व जिंक की कमी से कहीं-कहीं गेहूं की फसल पीली पड़ती नजर आई।

टीम ने किसानाें काे चना व गेहूं फसल में राेग व कीट के निराकरण की सलाह दी। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. आरसी शर्मा, डाॅ. सर्वेश कुमार, डाॅ. एके तिवारी, डाॅ. मुकेश बंकाेलिया की टीम बम्हनगांव, बारंगा, कांकरिया, मसनगांव, नहाड़िया, झाड़पा, नीमगांव, देव तलाब, काेलीपुरा सहित अन्य गांवाें के खेताें में पहुंची।

उन्हाेंने गेहूं व चना फसल का जायजा लिया। वरिष्ठ कृषि वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. शर्मा ने माैसम काे देखते हुए किसानाें काे फसलाें में सिंचाई नहीं करने की सलाह दी। उन्हाेंने कहा कि नमी अधिक हाेने की वजह से गेहूं पीला पड़ रहा है। किसान माैसम साफ हाेने का इंतजार करें। इसके अलावा चना फसल में फफूंद की शिकायत मिल रही है। इसी तरह बादल छाने से चना में इल्ली का भी अटैक है। इसके निराकरण के लिए उन्हाेंने किसानाें काे कीटनाशक का स्प्रे करने काे कहा।

