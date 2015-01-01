पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली:चना घाेटाला : 17 किसानाें पर अब भी राशि बाकी, 23.91 लाख रुपए हाेना है जमा

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला सहकारी बैंक प्रबंधन व छीपाबड़ पुलिस राशि वसूली में जुटी

चौकड़ी सोसाइटी के चना खरीदी घोटाले के मामले में फर्जी तरीके से भुगतान प्राप्त करने वाले 17 किसानों पर अभी भी राशि बाकी है। जिन 38 किसानों से रिकवरी होना है उनमें से 21 किसानों की राशि जमा हो चुकी है। शेष किसानों से राशि की वसूली में जिला सहकारी बैंक प्रबंधन और छीपाबड़ पुलिस जुटी हुई है। जिन किसानों के नाम से फर्जी बिल से भुगतान हुए हैं उनमें महिलाओं के नाम भी हैं।

अभी तक 21 किसानों से 28 लाख 80 हजार 871 रुपए जमा हो चुके हैं। बैंक प्रबंधक अनिल शर्मा ने बताया कि चौकड़ी सोसाइटी में फर्जी बिल बनाने के मामले में किसानों ने अपनी पत्नी, बेटी और मां के नाम से बिल बनवाकर शासन की राशि गलत तरीके से अपने खाते में जमा करा ली है, जिसकी रिकवरी कर रहे हैं।

छीपाबड़ टीआई ज्ञानू जायसवाल ने बताया कि किसानों से शासन की राशि की रिकवरी कर रहे हैं। अभी भी 17 किसानों से 23 लाख 91 हजार 125 रुपए जमा होना शेष है। किसानों से लगातार संपर्क कर राशि जमा कराने में जुटे हैं। राशि जमा नहीं करने वालाें पर मामला दर्ज करेंगे।

इन किसानों पर बकाया है राशि

परमानंद पिता जयनारायण बारंगा के दो बिल में 1 लाख 95 हजार रुपए, भागीरथ पिता तुलसीराम नीमगांव 1 लाख 21875 रुपए, ललित पिता जगदीश चौकड़ी 1 लाख 46250 रुपए, मनोज पिता लखन सारंगपुर 1 लाख 46250 रुपए, मिश्रीलाल पिता रामू टेमलाबाड़ी 1 लाख 70625 रुपए, कालूराम पिता दशरथ चौकड़ी 1 लाख 46250 रुपए, हुकुमचंद पिता जयकिशन सारंगपुर 1 लाख 46250 रुपए, अमृतलाल पिता बालाराम छिड़गांव 1 लाख 70625 रुपए, जयसिंह पिता गंगराम कुड़ावा 1 लाख 46250 रुपए, प्रिया पति परमानंद सारंगपुर 1 लाख 72250 रुपए, मुकेश पिता अमृतलाल चौकड़ी 1 लाख 95250 रुपए, रविंद्र पिता माधवप्रसाद जयमलपुरा 1 लाख 95250 रुपए, बसंतीबाई पिता राधेश्याम हरपालिया 1 लाख 95250, रवीना पति विजय धूपकरण 48 हजार 750 रुपए, रामगोविंद पिता रामभरोस बड़नगर 1 लाख 95 हजार रुपए बाकी है।

