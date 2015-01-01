पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाे बार हुई हल्की बूंदाबांदी, आशंका:चना में लग सकती है इल्ली, फायदा: गेहूं में पानी की हाेगी बचत

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते दाे दिन और रहेगा ऐसा माैसम, ओले गिरने की संभावना
  • दिनभर नहीं हुए सूर्य के दर्शन, धूप नहीं निकलने से ठंड बढ़ी

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ (डब्ल्यूडी) के कारण दाे दिन से जिले में बादल छाए हुए हैं। शुक्रवार काे दोपहर में और शाम काे कहीं- कहीं हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। इससे माैसम और सर्द हाे गया। कृषि विभाग का मानना है कि माैसम के मिजाज में अचानक आए बदलाव का रबी सीजन की मुख्य फसल गेहूं काे आंशिक फायदा हाेगा, लेकिन चना फसल में इल्ली लगने से नुकसान हाेगा।

इस साल जिले में रबी सीजन की फसलाें का कुल रकबा 1.91 लाख हेक्टेयर है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा गेहूं 1.31 लाख हेक्टेयर में बाेया है। 49500 हेक्टेयर में चना की बाेवनी हुई है। 900 हेक्टेयर में मक्का व शेष में अन्य फसल बाेई गई है। माैसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार संभाग में बारिश के साथ ही चना आकार के ओले भी गिर सकते हैं। माैसम के करवट बदलने का फसल और सेहत पर असर पड़ेगा। शुक्रवार काे बादल छाए रहने से हवा नहीं चली, लेकिन धूप नहीं निकलने से ठंड का अहसास बना रहा।

गेहूं में लाल जड़माहू कीट लगने की आशंका
सहायक संचालक कृषि कपिल बेड़ा ने बताया कि गेहूं काे आंशिक लाभ व चना काे नुकसान की आशंका है। यदि बादल नहीं छाए हाेते और बूंदाबांदी हाेती ताे असिंचित क्षेत्र के किसानों काे लाभ हाेता। ज्यादा मावठा गिरता ताे उन किसानों काे गेहूं की फसल में फायदा हाेता, जिन्हें पहले पानी की जरुरत है।

बेड़ा ने बताया कि अभी की स्थिति में बादल बूंदाबांदी एक साथ हाे रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में गेहूं में लाल रंग का जड़माहू नामक कीट लगने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है, यह पाैधे की जड़ से रस चूसता है। इसका पाैधे की वृद्धि पर असर पड़ता है। बेड़ा ने बताया कि चना में इल्ली लगने की संभावना प्रबल हाेती है। इसके लिए स्प्रे करना पड़ेगा।

कीट के लिए अनुकूल माहाैल
कीट वैज्ञानिक ने बताया कि अभी बनी स्थिति के अनुसार कीट व राेग के लिए पनपने के लिए अनुकूल है। अभी दिन में तापमान सामान्य है, वहीं रात के तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। ऐसी स्थिति बनने पर कीट व राेग के लिए अनुकूल माहाैल बनता है। यदि चना में इल्ली का प्रकाेप हुआ ताे रोकथाम के लिए स्प्रे करना हाेगा।

रात में चाैराहाें पर जलाए अलाव
बादल छाने और मावठे की बूंदाबांदी के बाद वातावरण में सर्दी का अहसास बढ़ गया है। सर्द हवा नहीं चली लेकिन खुले वातावरण में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। शाम ढलते ही लाेग धीरे-धीरे घराें में दुबकने लगे। रात काे चाैराहाें पर लाेगाें काे अलाव तापते देखा गया।

डाॅक्टर की सलाह : दूध में गुड़ हल्दी का सेवन करें

^अभी बहुत खास बदलाव नहीं आया है। लेकिन काेराेना का संक्रमण जारी है। ऐसे में बच्चों व बुजुर्गों की सेहत पर ज्यादा ध्यान देन की जरूरत है। माैसम सर्द हाेने व तापमान में कमी आने से उन लाेगाें की तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है, जिन्हें सांस संबंधी परेशानी है। बच्चे व बुजुर्ग ऊनी कपड़े पहने। गर्म पेय पदार्थ व माैसमी फलाें का सेवन करना चाहिए। दूध में गुड़ हल्दी का सेवन भी लाभकारी है।
डाॅ. रवि गर्ग, वरिष्ठ शिशु राेग विशेषज्ञ

