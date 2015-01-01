पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल अधिकार सप्ताह:बच्चाें काे सिखाई रंगाेली, ड्राइंग, पेंटिंग की बारीकियां

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर की विभिन्न बस्तियाें में पहुंची चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम, बच्चाें के बीच हुए आयोजन

शहर की विभिन्न बस्तियाें में चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम गुरुवार काे बच्चाें के बीच पहुंची। इस दाैरान बच्चाें काे रंगाेली, ड्राइंग, पेंटिंग करने की बारीकियाें और बुनियादी बातें समझाईं। बच्चाें ने एक से एक सुंदर चित्र बनाए। निर्णायकों ने सभी प्रतिभागियाें काे पढ़ाई, लिखाई के काम आने वाली सामग्री का वितरण किया।

बच्चाें के लिए काम करने वाली चाइल्ड लाइन द्वारा बाल दिवस के बाल अधिकार सप्ताह और चाइल्ड लाइन से दाेस्ती थीम पर राेजाना राेचक, मनाेरंजक, ज्ञानवर्धक प्रतियोगिताओं का बच्चों के बीच पहुंचकर आयोजन किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार काे टीम शहर में निचली बस्तियाें में बच्चाें के बीच पहुंची। टीम ने बच्चाें से उनकी रुचि के बारे में पूछा। ज्यादातर ने पेंटिंग व ड्राइंग तथा रंगाेली के जरिए अपने मन की बात बताने की इच्छा जताई।

टीम ने करीब 35 से ज्यादा बच्चाें काे पेंटिंग के लिए ड्राइंग शीट, कलर, रंगीन पेन उपलब्ध कराए। रंगाेली के लिए विभिन्न प्रकार के कलर दिए। जिनकी मदद से बाल कलाकाराें ने प्रकृति का साैंदर्य, जीवन में पेड़- पाैधाें का महत्व, वर्तमान में काेराेना से बढ़ रहा जान का खतरा और इससे बचाव के लिए जरूरी बाताें काे रंगाेली, व चित्रकला के माध्यम से बताया।

कई प्रतिभागियाें ने बालश्रम, बाल विवाह,बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ, कन्या भ्रूण हत्या, कुपाेषण पर भी कलाकृतियां बनाई। जिन्हें सभी ने पसंद किया। आखिर में प्रतिभागियाें काे चाॅकलेट व जरूरत का सामान देकर प्राेत्साहित किया गया। इस दाैरान समन्वयक अशोक सेजकर, रविराज राजपूत, नेहा राठौर, संजू मोहे, रूपाली सोलंकी, शिखा जनोरिया, जितेंद्र राजपूत माैजूद रहे।

