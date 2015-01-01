पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान चलाने के निर्देश:खुले तार देखकर नाराज हुए कलेक्टर, एक सप्ताह में सेफ्टी ऑडिट कराने काे कहा

हरदा4 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जागरुकता अभियान चलाने के दिए निर्देश
  • ग्वालियर के अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद सतर्कता बरतने के आदेश

काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने रविवार काे जिला अस्पताल में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। इसमें उन्होंने संक्रमण काे राेकने के सुझाव मांगे। उन्होंने कहा कि संक्रमण काे राेकने के हर संभव प्रयास किए जाएं। इसके बाद जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया।

अस्पताल में बैठक हाल की गैलरी, सिविल सर्जन की गैलरी में खुले तार देखकर कलेक्टर ने नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला अस्पताल सहित सभी शासकीय अस्पतालों का एक सप्ताह में सेफ्टी ऑडिट कर उन्हें रिपोर्ट दी जाए। ग्वालियर के अस्पताल में आग लगने की घटना के बाद उन्होंने सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश दिए।

एक साल से खुले पड़े हैं बिजली के तार, दाे साल से खुदी हैं कच्ची नालियां

बैठक में डाॅ. आरके विश्वकर्मा ने कहा कि ओटी के पीछे दाे साल से नाली खुदी पड़ी है। 20 लाख में नाली निर्माण नहीं हाे सका। इससे गंदा पानी ओटी में आने का खतरा रहता है। करीब एक साल से बिजली के तार लटक रहे हैं। इससे कायाकल्प अभियान में जिला अस्पताल के नंबर कट जाते हैं।

कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा पीडब्ल्यूडी के सब इंजीनियर अंकिता काे कहा कि ठेकेदार काे नाेटिस जारी कर टर्मिनेट करें। रिस्क एंड कास्ट पर दूसरा टेंडर निकालकर काम कराएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बिजली के खुले ताराें से हादसा हाे सकता है। इसमें लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

हंडिया के गांवाें में मिल रहे काेराेना मरीज, बीएमओ काे हटाएं

हंडिया के गांवाें में इन दिनाें अचानक काेराेना के मरीज तेजी से मिल रहे हैं। इसके लिए गांवाें में जागरूकता अभियान चलाए। बार-बार हाथ धाेने व मास्क पहनने के लिए लाेगाें काे प्रेरित करें। कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि हंडिया बीएमओ जेके चाैरे ठीक काम नहीं कर रहे हैं ताे उन्हें हटाएं। सीएमएचओ दूसरी व्यवस्था देखें। एसडीएम श्यामेंद्र जायसवाल काे हंडिया अस्पताल का निरीक्षण के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हाेम आइसोलेशन के नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन कराया जाए। लापरवाही से काेराेना फैलने का खतरा रहता है।

राेगी कल्याण समिति में जमा हाेगी जुर्माना राशि

कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि बिना मास्क शहर में घूम रहे लाेगाें पर जुर्माना किया जाए। जुर्माना राशि राेगी कल्याण समिति में जमा हाेगी। इसका उपयोग जिला अस्पताल में मरीजों की सुविधाअाें में खर्च हाेगी। उन्होंने शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में टीम बनाकर काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जागरुकता अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके लिए आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, पंचायत सचिव, आशा कार्यकर्ता एवं स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाअाें सहित अन्य काे शामिल किया जाए।

