समीक्षा:समीक्षा में कलेक्टर को 4 केस मिले सनसनीखेज

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में अभी तक हुए गंभीर और लंबित सनसनीखेज अपराधाें की गुरुवार काे कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने समीक्षा की। इसमें विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्राें के 4 मामले सनसनीखेज अपराधाें में चिन्हित किए।

इनमें छीपाबड़ थाने के आरोपी द्वारा एक साल के बालक के साथ ग्राम धनवाड़ा में अपहरण कर उसके साथ अप्राकृतिक कृत्य करने का मामला शामिल है। इसी प्रकार टिमरनी के बिच्‍छापुर में आरोपी द्वारा नाबालिग पीड़िता से रेप कर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी देने और हंडिया थाना क्षेत्र में आरेापियों द्वारा एक नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुराचार का केस शामिल है।

हंडिया क्षेत्र अंतर्गत ही भमाेरी में आरोपियों द्वारा रात्रि में फरियादी के घर में घुसकर पैर की कड़ी, सोने के कान के फूल चुराकर ले जाने तथा विराेध करने पर मृतक अमरसिंह के साथ मारपीट करने, हत्या करने का प्रकरण शामिल है। कलेक्टर ने बताया समीक्षा का उद्देश्‍य प्रकरण में आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने के लिए सार्थक प्रयास करना है।

