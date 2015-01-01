पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण पर राेक:घटिया सड़क बनाने की शिकायत के बाद निर्माण रोका, जांच के लिए भेजा जाएगा मटेरियल का सैंपल

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम पंचायत चारुवा में ग्रामीण घटिया सड़क निर्माण से नाराज हैं। ग्रामीणाें ने इस संबंध में शिकायत भी की, जिसके बाद निर्माण पर राेक लगा दी है। सड़क बनाने में उपयाेग में लाए जाने वाले मटेरियल की जांच कराने सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

पंचायत मुख्यालय पर खिरकिया-आंवलिया मुख्य सड़क से मुस्लिम मोहल्ले में करीब साढ़े 12 लाख रुपए की राशि से 150 मीटर सीसी सड़क बनाई जा रही है। सड़क में घटिया सामग्री मिलाई जा रही है। मोहल्ले में बारिश के दिनों में जलभराव की समस्या से ग्रामीणों को निजात दिलाने के लिए पंचायत सड़क बना रही है।

सड़क का बेस कमजोर रखा जा रहा है। सड़क पर सीमेंट कांक्रीट सामग्री पर वाइब्रेटर नहीं चलाया जा रहा। इसके स्थान पर लकड़ी का पटिया उपयाेग में लाया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणाें का आराेप है कि सड़क बनाने के बाद पर्याप्त तराई भी नहीं की जा रही। इस कारण सड़क कुछ माह बाद खराब हाे जाएगी। वाहनों की आवाजाही में सड़क पर फिर से बारिश का पानी जमा हाे जाएगा। इससे ना केवल सड़क धंस जाएगी, बल्कि ग्रामीणाें काे आवागमन में परेशानी हाेगी।

सचिव से कई बार की शिकायत

ग्रामीणों ने बताया घटिया काम को लेकर पंचायत सचिव जगदीश साकले को मौखिक रूप से कई शिकायत की। लेकिन सचिव द्वारा कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

इसके बाद जनपद सीईओ शिव सोलंकी को घटिया निर्माण कार्य होने की शिकायत की है। ग्रामीणाें ने बताया पंचायत सचिव जगदीश साकले 5 साल से भी अधिक समय से पंचायत में हैं। ग्रामीण पहले भी सचिव की शिकायत कर चुके हैं। सचिव साकले का कहना है कि निर्माण में गुणवत्ता लाने का प्रयास करते हैं। इंजीनियर काे गुणवत्ता का ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

6 माह पहले बनी सड़क भी हाेने लगी क्षतिग्रस्त

गांव में करीब 6 माह पहले बनी 3 सीसी सड़क भी क्षतिग्रस्त हाेने लगी है। इनमें पाेस्ट मैट्रिक छात्रावास के सामने 150 मीटर सड़क, अशाेक साेनी के घर के पीछे 100 मीटर सड़क सहित एक अन्य सड़क शामिल हैं। सड़काें पर गड्ढे हाेने लगे हैं।

निर्माण बंद कराया है
मोहल्ले में घटिया सड़क बनाने की शिकायत मिली है। घटिया काम बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। निर्माण बंद करने के निर्देश इंजीनियर को दिए हैं।

-शिव सोलंकी, सीईओ, जपं खिरकिया

मटेरियल का सैंपल भेज रहे हैं

सड़क का निर्माण गुणवत्तायुक्त कराएंगे। जांच के लिए निर्माण कार्य के मटेरियल का सैंपल भेज रहे हैं। रिपोर्ट आने तक काम बंद करने के निर्देश ठेकेदार को दे रहे हैं।

-रेखा मंडलोई, इंजीनियर, जपं खिरकिया

जपं इंजीनियर और पंचायत सचिव नहीं कर रहे माॅनिटरिंग

पंचायत सचिव और जनपद के इंजीनियर भी निर्माण की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग नहीं कर रहे हैं। सड़क निर्माण में अप्रशिक्षित मजदूरों को लगा दिया है, जिसका असर निर्माण की गुणवत्ता पर हाे रहा है। मोहल्ले के अलीम खां, सलीम खां, कमाल खां, अनिल कुमार, रमेश आदि लोगों का कहना है कि लगभग 20 साल बाद माेहल्ले में घराें के सामने पक्की सड़क बनाई जा रही है।

इसमें भी गुणवत्ता का ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। लगभग 5 दिन पहले शुरू हुए काम में सिर्फ एक ही बार पंचायत सचिव और इंजीनियर ने निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण किया है। पूरी तरह से ठेकेदार के भरोसे ही काम छोड़ दिया है। ठेकेदार इसका फायदा उठाते हुए घटिया काम कर रहा है। सड़क का लेवल भी ठीक नहीं रखा जा रहा। सड़क के बीच क्राॅसिंग में निर्माण काम के पहले पाइप भी नहीं डाला है।

