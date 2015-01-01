पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीमारी:डेंगू की दस्तक; खिरकिया, टिमरनी, हरदा में मिले 3 मरीज, 1 भोपाल, 2 हरदा में भर्ती

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न प्रशासन की तैयारी न जागरुकता की कवायद और न ही सफाई पर दे रहे ध्यान

जिले में डेंगू ने दस्तक दे दी है। तीन मरीज मिले हैं। हरदा, खिरकिया और टिमरनी में एक-एक मरीज अब तक मिला है। दो का इलाज हरदा के निजी अस्पताल और एक का भोपाल चल रहा है।

नगरपालिका व नगर परिषद डेंगू के मच्छर को मारने के लिए फागिंग नहीं करा रहा है। वहीं लोगों के घरों में पड़े टायरों और शुद्ध पानी के भरे रहने के कारण डेंगू के मच्छर पनप रहे हैं।

इसका नतीजा लाेगाें काे डेंगू के मच्छरों के डंक से बीमारी के रूप में भुगतना पड़ रहा है। वहीं डेंगू से निपटने न ताे प्रशासन की तैयार है न ही काेई जागरुकता कार्यक्रम चल रहा है। जिले में काेराेना का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। इस बीच डेंगू ने भी दस्तक दे दी है।

19 दिनाें में तीनाें विकासखंड में डेंगू के पॉजिटिव मरीज मिलने की नर्सिंग हाेम से पुष्टि हुई है। जिला अस्पताल में इसकी जांच के लिए 70 किट हाेने का दावा किया जा रहा है। लेकिन अभी तक एक भी केस पॉजिटिव नहीं मिलने की भी बात कही जा रही है। नर्सिंग हाेम से राहत न मिलने पर खतरे से आशंका भांपते हुए लाेग बड़े शहराें में इलाज के लिए जा रहे हैं।

शकूर सत्तार व जाेशी काॅलाेनी में पहले मिले थे डेंगू मरीज

शकूर सत्तार व जाेशी काॅलाेनी में तत्कालीन कलेक्टर रजनीश श्रीवास्तव के कार्यकाल में डेंगू के 8 से ज्यादा केस निकले थे। इनमें जाेशी काॅलाेनी की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता भी थीं। लेकिन इस साल फिर से डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ना शुरू हो गया है।

लेकिन हरदा में नगर पालिका ने अब तक वार्डों में फागिंग से धुआं नहीं किया है। वहीं यही हाल टिमरनी और खिरकिया नगर परिषद में भी है। यहां भी विभाग ने इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया है। वहीं लोगों के घरों की छत पर पड़े खाली डिब्बों, गमलों और टायरों में शुद्ध पानी भरने पर डेंगू का मच्छर पनपता है। इसलिए लोग अपने घरों की छत या गैलरी से इन्हें हटा दें।

पानी जमा न हाेने दें, मच्छर मार का उपयोग करेंं

डेंगू का मच्छर दिन में ताे मलेरिया का मच्छर रात में काटता है। बच्चे, युवा, बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं सभी इसकी चपेट में आ रहे हैं। इससे बचाव के लिए फुल बांह वाले कपड़े पहनें, जिससे शरीर ढंका रहे। रात में मच्छरदानी लगाएं। खाली टायर, खुली छत या खाली प्लाॅटाें में पानी जमा न हाेने दें। मच्छर मार डालें। बुखार आए ताे खून की जांच कराएं, डाॅक्टर से सलाह लें।

-डाॅ.रवि गर्ग, वरिष्ठ शिशु राेग विशेषज्ञ

लक्षण दिखते हैं लेकिन पुष्टि नहीं हुई

डेंगू की जांच के लिए अस्पताल में 70 किट उपलब्ध है। अभी अा रहे मरीज वायरल फीवर व काेराेना वायरस के हैं, जिनमें डेंगू जैसे लक्षण दिखते हैं, लेकिन पुष्टि नहीं हुई। एेसे राेगियाें का इलाज कर रहे हैं। डेंगू के मच्छर की पहचान व बचाव के उपाय बता रहे हैं। अभी तक सरकारी अस्पताल में डेंगू का एक भी मरीज नहीं आया है। प्राइवेट में हो सकते हैं।

-डाॅ. शिरीष रघुवंशी, सिविल सर्जन, हरदा

प्राइवेट अस्पताल में कराना पड़ा उपचार

केस-1: प्रताप काॅलाेनी में किराए से रहने वाले एक अधिकारी के दाे साल के बेटे काे 17 नवंबर काे अचानक तेज बुखार आया। आंखें भी लाल हाे गई। जांच कराने पर प्लेटलेट्स काफी कम हाे गए। प्रारंभिक इलाज के बाद आराम नहीं लगा। भाेपाल में डेंगू हाेने की पुष्टि हुई।

केस-2: टिमरनी का 36 साल का युवक निजी नर्सिंग हाेम में 3 दिन से भर्ती है। पहले दिन प्लेटलेट्स 36 हजार, दूसरे दिन 27 आज 24 हजार हाे गए। रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव है। डाॅक्टर का कहना है कि बच्चों की तुलना में युवाओंं में प्लेटलेट तेजी से कम हाेते हैं।

केस-3: खिरकिया में डेंगू के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। आनंदनगर की 35 साल की महिला का नर्सिंग हाेम में 3 दिन इलाज चला। जांच में डेंगू हाेने की पुष्टि हुई। प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद ज्यादातर लाेग प्लेटलेट्स कम हाेने से तुरंत राहत के लिए बड़े शहराें का रुख करने लगे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें