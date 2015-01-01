पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीददारी:धनतेरस आज : बाइक की एडवांस बुकिंग, सराफा में भी बढ़ी राैनक

हरदा34 मिनट पहले
  • सज गए शाेरूम, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स बाजार में भी जमकर खरीददारी की उम्मीद

धनतेरस पर गुरुवार ग्राहकों के लिए बाजार सज गए हैं। लाेग शुभ मुहूर्त में आज जमकर खरीददारी करेंगे। दुकानदारों काे ऑटाेमाेबाइल, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स बाजार में जोरदार ग्राहकी की उम्मीद है। बाइक की एडवांस बुकिंग है। बाजार में एलईडी, वाशिंग मशीन, फ्रीज की मांग है।

सराफा बाजार में माता लक्ष्मी और रिद्धि-सिद्धि सहित भगवान गणेश के चांदी के सिक्के, लाइट वेट की ज्वेलरी में काराेबार की उम्मीद है। धनतेरस पर शुभ मुहूर्त में लाेग खरीददारी करेंगे। वहीं धनतेरस काे लेकर बर्तन बाजार में भी राैनक बढ़ गई है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में हुई ग्राहकी से कारोबारी खासे उत्साहित हैं।

200 बाइक की एडवांस बुकिंग : ऑटाे मोबाइल सेक्टर में जमकर काराेबार की उम्मीद है। शोरुम संचालक सुरेश विधाणी ने बताया धनतेरस के लिए 200 बाइक की एडवांस में बुकिंग है। गुरुवार काे शुभ मुहूर्त में ग्राहक बाइक लेकर जाएंगे। इसके अलावा अन्य शोरूम पर भी बाइकों की अच्छी खासी डिमांड है।

इलेक्ट्रानिक्स आइटम और मोबाइल शोरूम में दोगुने काराेबार की उम्मीद : इलेक्ट्रानिक्स आइटम और मोबाइल में भी अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद है। शोरूम संचालक आशीष रात्रे के मुताबिक धनतेरस पर एलईडी, वाशिंग मशीन, फ्रीज सहित अन्य आइटम में अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में हुए काराेबार के बाद बाजार में उठाव आया है। इसके लेकर व्यापारी धनतेरस पर दोगुने काराेबार की आस लगाए हुए हैं।

लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी की अच्छी डिमांड : लाॅकडाउन और तेजी की वजह से मंदी के दाैर से गुजर रहे सराफा बाजार में भी राैनक लाैट आई है। धनतेरस पर सराफा व्यापारी लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी में अच्छी डिमांड बता रहे हैं। इसी के चलते चांदी के सिक्के, साेने के कम वजह के आकर्षक डिजाइन वाले गहने शोरूम में सज गए हैं। अखिल अग्रवाल के मुताबिक धनतेरस के बाद दिसंबर में शादियां हैं। इससे काराेबार में उठाव है।

धनतेरस पर शुभ मुहुर्त

धनतेरस पर गुरुवार काे सुबह 10.42 बजे से लेकर 1.27 बजे तक चल, लाभ, अमृत, शाम 5.34 से रात 10.27 बजे तक शुभ, अमृत और चल चाैघड़िया में खरीददारी करना फलदायी हाेगा। पंडित मुरलीधर व्यास के मुताबिक धनतेरस पर भूमि, भवन, वाहन, गहने की खरीदारी परिवार के लिए समृद्धिकारक हाेती है।

