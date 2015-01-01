पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकाराें काे समझाया:गैस सिलेंडर की हाेम डिलेवरी पर नहीं दें अतिरिक्त रुपए

हरदा27 मिनट पहले
  • अखिल भारतीय ग्राहक पंचायत ने शुरू किया ग्राहक जागरण पखवाड़ा, लोगों को दी समझाइश

अखिल भारतीय ग्राहक पंचायत की हरदा इकाई ने मंगलवार से ग्राहक जागरण पखवाड़ा शुरू किया। शुभारंभ माैके पर नई सब्जी मंडी के पास स्थित ग्राम भारती के कार्यालय में कार्यक्रम रखा गया। इसमें उपभाेक्ताओं काे उनके अधिकार से जुड़ी और मिलावट काे पहचान करने की उपयोगी और राेज काम आने वाली जानकारी दी।

अभा ग्राहक पंचायत के राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री दिनकर सबनीस ने कहा कि घर तक सप्लाई हाेने वाले गैस सिलेंडर में हाेम डिलेवरी का चार्ज जुड़ा हाेता है। यदि गैस एजेंसी वितरक या कर्मचारी अलग से चार्ज मांगे ताे यह अपराध है। यदि उपभोक्ता गाेदाम से सिलेंडर लाता है ताे उसे हाेम डिलेवरी में लगने वाली राशि की बचत हाेती है। कार्यक्रम में एडवोकेट राजेश वर्मा, संयोजक संतोष प्रजापति ने समझाइश दी।

बताए अधिकार : लाेगाें काे बाजार में खरीदी के दौरान बरतने वाली सावधानियां बताईं

  • मिठाई के साथ डिब्बे के वजन काे शामिल करना गलत है। ऐसा हाेने पर खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी से शिकायत करें।
  • एमआरपी का अर्थ अधिकतम खुदरा मूल्य हाेता है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी उपभोक्ता माेल भाव कर इसमें कमी कर सकता है, यह दुकानदार के हाथ में हाेता है।
  • पेट्रोल पंप व राशन दुकान पर मानक आकार के नाप से ताैलकर सामग्री लें।
  • हर सामग्री की खरीदी का पक्का बिल लें, जिससे किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी या गुणवत्ता ठीक न हाेने पर जिला या राज्य उपभोक्ता फाेरम में शिकायत की जा सके।

ऐसी हाेती है मिलावट
मेथी दाना- मेथी दाना काे डाॅक्टर सेहत के लिए बताते हैं, लेकिन इसमें कई किराना वाले इसमें चिराेटिया के दाने मिक्स करते हैं। ये देखने और आकार में मेथी दाने जैसे ही हाेते हैं। जिनकी आसानी से पहचान करना मुश्किल हाेता है।
लाल मिर्च- चमकीली व आकर्षक पन्नियों में पैक खूबसूरत फाेटाे वाली खाना पान की हर सामग्री उतनी बेहतर नहीं हाेती है। पिसी लाल मिर्च के पावडर में पुताई के काम आने वाला लाल गेरु मिलाया जाता है।
काली मिर्च- इसमें पपीते के दाने सुखाकर मिलाए जाते हैं। दाेनाें का आकार व रंग एक जैसा हाेता है। मिलावट के बाद इन्हें आसानी से छांटना मुश्किल हाेता है। इन्हें टेस्ट करके ही पता किया जा सकता है।

