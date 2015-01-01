पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:334 सैंपलों की आई रिपाेर्ट, 320 निगेटिव, 14 मिले पाॅजिटिव

हरदा4 घंटे पहले
  • शनिवार काे 7 हुए ठीक, अब तक 1601 लाेग हाे चुके हैं स्वस्थ

शनिवार काे भाेपाल एम्स से 334 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई। इनमें 320 रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 14 लाेगाें की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव निकली। शनिवार काे काेविड सेंटर से 7 लाेग काेराेनाें से जंग जीतकर सुरक्षित घर वापस पहुंचे। शनिवार काे 157 सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए। 518 की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

रिकवरी रेट 93.84 प्रतिशत है। जिले की स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओंं में शनिवार काे फीवर क्लिनिक में 308 मरीजों की जांच की। इधर काेराेना का लगातार बढ़ता संक्रमण देखकर जिला प्रशासन ने अब मास्क सप्ताह बनाने का आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में निर्णय लिया।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी ने बताया कि 14 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें गणेश चौक हरदा का 30 साल का युवक, टिमरनी वार्ड 9 का 83 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग और 78 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला शामिल है। इनके अलावा वार्ड 14 टिमरनी का 34 वर्षीय पुरुष, वार्ड 4 टिमरनी का 55 वर्षीय पुरुष, 50 साल की महिला व 21 वर्षीय, गुर्जर बोर्डिंग हरदा निवासी 32 वर्षीय पुरुष, चाइल्ड लाइन ऑफिस हरदा का 17 वर्षीय किशाेर, नेहरू कॉलोनी हरदा का 48 वर्षीय पुरुष, छीपानेर रोड हरदा का 43 वर्षीय पुरुष, विकासनगर हरदा का 19 वर्षीय पुरुष, सुखरास का 60 वर्षीय पुरुष तथा 58 वर्षीय महिला शामिल है।

सीएमएचओ ने एडवाइजरी जारी की। इसमें अब तक आई रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि सर्दी में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ने का अनुमान है। ऐसे में लोग शरीर को ढंकने वाले कपड़े पहनें, गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करें, मच्छरों से बचें, कहीं मच्छरों की संभावना हो तो वहां मच्छरदानी का उपयोग करें। किसी प्रकार की सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार होने पर तुरंत जांच कराएं।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1706

ठीक हो गए 1601 कुल मौत 28 नए पॉजिटिव 14 एक्टिव केस 77 कुल सैंपल 32769 आज रिपोर्ट आई 334 आज ठीक हुए 07 आज सैंपल भेजे 157

