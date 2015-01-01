पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआवजे की मांग:मुआवजा राशि मांगने पहुंचे किसान, बैरंग लाैटे

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • जबलपुर गए हैं एसडीएम, आज फिर मिलने जाएंगे किसान

फाेरलेन में अधिग्रहित जमीन का मुआवजा मांगने हंडिया क्षेत्र के किसान साेमवार काे एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे, लेकिन एसडीएम श्यामेंद्र जायसवाल से मुलाकात नहीं हाे सकी। एसडीएम जबलपुर गए हुए हैं। किसान मंगलवार काे फिर एसडीएम से मुलाकात करेंगे।

किसानाें ने हंडिया तहसीलदार अर्चना शर्मा से चर्चा की। किसान मनाेज तिवारी, जितेश तिवारी, मनाेह, गरीबदास सहित अन्य किसानाें ने बताया कि मुआवाजा राशि प्रशासन के खाते में आ चुकी है, लेकिन उनके खाते में ट्रांसफर नहीं की जा रही है। कई किसानाें काे नाेटिस भी नहीं मिले है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि मुआवजा आने के बाद भी किसानाें काे राशि का भुगतान नहीं करना समझ से परे हैं। तहसीलदार ने बताया कि प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

