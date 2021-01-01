पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन:तीनाें कृषि कानून वापस लेने हाइवे किनारे किसानों ने शुरू किया धरना, लगाए तंबू

हरदा6 घंटे पहले
  • 16 मांगाें काे लेकर खाेला माेर्चा, कुछ मांगें जिला व कुछ प्रदेश स्तर की

तीनाें कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग काे लेकर दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदाेलन काे समर्थन देने हरदा में भी मंगलवार से किसानों ने हाइवे किनारे सांई मंदिर के पास बेमियादी विराेध प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया है। रात काे भी किसान तंबू में ही रहे।

अभी विराेध प्रदर्शन में भाजपा व कांग्रेस के किसान माेर्चा व संगठनों से जुड़े किसान दूरी बनाए हुए हैं। किसानों का समर्थन जुटाने बुधवार से गांव-गांव में जन जागरण शुरू किया जाएगा। आंदाेलनकारी किसानों व संगठनों की सद्बुद्धि के लिए कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल 4 फरवरी काे नर्मदा की नाभिकुंड में उपवास करेंगे।

संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा ने दिल्ली में चल रहे आंदाेलन काे अब जिला स्तर से समर्थन देने की शुरुआत की है। मंगलवार काे 12 बजे संयुक्त माेर्चा ने इंदाैर बैतूल नेशनल हाइवे किनारे टेंट लगाया। पहले दिन काेई प्रशासनिक अधिकारी माैके पर नहीं पहुंचा।

समर्थन मूल्य किसानों का अधिकार : बसंत रायखाेरे

बसंत रायखेरे ने कहा कि समर्थन मूल्य किसानों का अधिकार है। इस पर खरीदी की गारंटी हाेना चाहिए, जिससे किसानों काे निश्चित आमदनी हाे सके। किसानों ने कहा कि यदि सरकार की नीयत में खाेट नहीं है ताे ऐसा क्या कारण रहा कि जब पूरा देश काेराेना के संकट से जूझ रहा था, तब केंद्र सरकार ने 3 नए कृषि कानून बनाकर उन्हें लागू कर दिए। किसानों ने सरकार से पूछा कि यदि यह कानून वाकई किसानों के हित के हैं ताे फिर सरकार ने इन्हें बनाने के बाद संसद में चर्चा क्याें नहीं कराई। किसान संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियाें काे विश्वास में लेना क्याें जरुरी नहीं समझा।

सद्बुद्धि के लिए कृषि मंत्री कल उपवास रख मां नर्मदा के नाभि स्थल पर करेंगे प्रार्थना

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसान संगठनों और इस आंदोलन को हवा दे रहे राजनीतिक संगठनों को सद्बुद्धि देने की प्रार्थना के लिए कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल मां नर्मदा के नाभि स्थल पर 4 फरवरी काे उपवास रखेंगे। पटेल ने किसानों व संगठनों से हाथ जोड़कर आंदोलन वापस लेने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि कानून बनाकर किसानों को उद्योग, व्यापार के क्षेत्र में बराबरी पर लाने का प्रयास है। इसमें बाधा डालने के बजाय देश काे तरक्की की राह पर आगे चलने दें।

गांवों में कानून का नुकसान बताएंगे

​​​​​​​किसानाें काे इस आंदाेलन व कानून से हाेने वाले नुकसान बताने के लिए गांव- गांव जन जागरण बुधवार से शुरू होगा। दाे समितियां गांव-गांव जाकर नए कानून का नुकसान बताएगी।

टाेपी पर नाे किसान नाे फूड के नारे लिखे

मंगलवार काे विराेध प्रदर्शन में शामिल किसानों ने तीनाें कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग लिखी टाेपियां सिर पर लगाई। नारेबाजी कर केंद्र सरकार से मांग की कि वह किसान विराेधी कानूनाें काे वापस ले। कुछ किसानों के सिर पर नाे किसान नाे फूड के नारे लिखी टाेपियां लगी थीं।

