प्रवचन:भ्रूण जीव रहित, उसकी हत्या गलत नहीं, यह सोच निर्दयता की सूचक: संदीप मुनि

  • नगर में प्रवचन दे रहे जैन श्वेतांबर संत

जैन धर्म में नौ तत्व बताए गए है। इसमें मुख्य तत्व केंद्र बिंदु तत्व जीव है। जीव के पीछे आठ तत्व है। इसमें मुख्य तत्व जीव है। मोक्ष की इच्छा भी तभी होती है जब जीव इन नव तत्व को समझे। नगर में विराजित जैन श्वेतांबर संत संदीप मुनि मसा ने प्रवचन में शुक्रवार काे उक्त उद्गार कहे। देवलोक में सुख बहुत है। वहां का एक एक नाटक 2000 वर्ष का होता है।

ऐसे देव जो सुखों में है उन्हें भी मनुष्य भव की चाहना है। व्यक्ति भ्रूण हत्या करते हुए सोचता है कि 2-3 महीने का जीव नहीं बनता, शरीर मात्र है अतः भ्रूण हत्या में कोई दोष नहीं है। जबकि यह गलत बात है। जीव तो पहले समय में ही पड़ जाता है। भ्रूण हत्या करना निर्दयता का सूचक है। आत्मा है तो भले ही हमें दिखाई न दे पर उनका अस्तित्व है। जैसे मोबाइल तरंगों को किसी ने देखा नहीं पर मानते हैं, क्योंकि हमें उसका उपयोग कर रहे हैं।
ज्ञानी को संयम में ही सुख लगता है
अतिशय मुनि मसा ने बताया संसार की दृष्टि से भौतिक स्थिति में सुख लगता है पर ज्ञानी को संयम में ही सुख लगता है। संसार में भौतिक पदार्थों में दुख मानते हैं। जब वीर प्रभु ने दीक्षा ली उसके बाद उनके ऊपर बहुत उपसर्ग व दुख आए। साढ़े 21 वर्ष तक ऐसे परिगृह आते रहे पर यह दुख उन्हें धर्म से नहीं आए तो पूर्व कर्मों का उदय था। लेकिन संसारी मानते हैं धर्म किया और दुख आ गया पर ये सोच गलत है। जितनी भी बाह्य स्थिति का निर्माण होता है तो वह कर्म के अधीन है। पाप के उदय में दुख और पुण्य के उदय में सुख आता है।

