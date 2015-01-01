पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचरा निपटान:एक और विकल्प खत्म; रिछाड़िया में कचरा प्लांट की जमीन पर 95 लाख से बनेगी गाेशाला

हरदा4 घंटे पहले
  • हीरापुर, अबगांव कलां व कांकरिया के पास सीलिंग की 90 एकड़ जमीन पर नजर

रिछाड़िया में कचरा प्रबंधन के लिए करीब 10 साल पहले मिली 1.93 एकड़ भूमि पर अब माॅडल गाेशाला बनेगी। निर्माण के लिए 95 लाख रुपए मंजूर हुए हैं। यह व्यवस्था बनने के बाद शहर के कचरे के निपटान का एक और विकल्प खत्म हाे जाएगा।

हीरापुर की पहाड़ी, अबगांव कलां व कांकरिया के पास सीलिंग की 90 एकड़ जमीन ही अब कचरा प्लांट के लिए विकल्प बचेंगे। यह खुलासा रविवार काे हुआ, जब सीएमओ जीके यादव ने रिछाड़िया प्लांट पहुंचे कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता काे गाेशाला के लिए 95 लाख रुपए मंजूर हाेने की जानकारी दी।

कलेक्टर ने पूना में कम जगह में बने कचरा प्लांट का उदाहरण दिया। उसे समझने के लिए नपा से इंजीनियर भेजने की बात कही। सीएमओ ने कहा, 35 वार्ड से राेज निकलने वाले 28 टन कचरे के लिए 10 एकड़ जमीन चाहिए। कलेक्टर ने मुक्तिधाम के सामने कचरा फेंकने की जगह व अजनाल की दूरी भी देखी।

पन्नी बीनने वालाें से नपा खरीदेगी पाॅलीथिन

शहर में पन्नी बीनने वालाें काे आपस में जाेड़ने स्व सहायता समूह बनेगा। इन्हें रोजगार से जाेड़ा जाएगा। शहर में 16 परिवार यह काम करते हैं। नपा इनसे पॉलीथिन खरीदेगी। जिन्हें नपा इंदाैर में बेचेगी। पॉलीथिन काे नष्ट करने के लिए सड़क निर्माण में उपयोग करेंगे। समूह बनाने व पॉलीथिन खरीदने से इन परिवारों की आर्थिक स्थिति सुधरेगी।

अंत्येष्टि में गाे-काष्ठ का हाेगा उपयाेग

​​​​​​​मुक्तिधाम में अंत्येष्टि के लिए आने वाले दिनाें में लकड़ी के बजाय गाेबर से बनी काष्ठ उपयोग किया जाएगा। मुक्तिधाम का सौंदर्यीकरण हाेगा। इसके लिए समिति बनेगी। प्रशासन समाजसेवियों व जनप्रतिनिधियाें की मदद से गाेशालाओं काे गाेबर से लकड़ी बनाने की मशीन उपलब्ध कराएगी। इससे पर्यावरण संरक्षण के साथ गाेशालाओं की आय बढ़ेगी।

पूना माॅडल समझने इंजीनियर भेजे जाएंगे

पूना में कम जगह में कचरा प्लांट बना है। यहां राेज निकलने वाले कचरे का निपटान हाेता है। कचरा छांटकर अलग नहीं रखना पड़ता है। कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ काे इसकी उनके पास उपलब्ध जानकारी दी। साथ ही किसी इंजीनियर काे पूना भेजकर इस माॅडल काे समझने के लिए भेजने के निर्देश दिए।

माॅडल गाेशाला बनेगी कचरा प्लांट की जगह

कचरा प्लांट के लिए मिली खाली 1.93 एकड़ भूमि पर 95 लाख से माॅडल गाेशाला बनेगी। राशि मिलते ही काम शुरू हाेगा। इसमें हाईवे से रिछाड़िया तक करीब 1 किमी लंबी 20 फीट चाैड़ी सड़क, बाउंड्रीवाल, भूसा रखने दाे शेड, गायाें के लिए शेड, चौकीदार का आवास बनेगा।

