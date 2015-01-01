पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरदा:पहले कराटे ट्रेनिंग के लिए जगह दी, अब 522 नग मेट

हरदा25 मिनट पहले
खेल सामग्री की कमी से जूझ रहे खिलाड़ी बुधवार काे उस वक्त खुशी से झूमने लगे जब जिपं अध्यक्ष काेमल पटेल ने उन्हें 10 कराटे सेंटर के लिए 522 नग मेट दी। जिसकी कीमत लगभग 4 लाख 17 हजार 600 रुपए है। इससे पहले बारंगा में उन्हाेंने कराटे के प्रशिक्षण के लिए जगह भी उपलब्ध कराई। जहां अन्य प्रतिभागी भी आत्मरक्षा की कला की बारीकियाें काे सीख रहे हैं।

ग्राम बारंगा और आसपास की बालिकाओं काे आत्मरक्षा के लिए कराते की कला सिखाने के लिए सामाजिक संस्था तिनका की टीम लंबे समय से काेशिश में लगी थी लेेकिन जगह नहीं मिल पा रही थी। इस दाैरान उनकी मुलाकात जिपं अध्यक्ष काेमल पटेल से हुई। उनके साथ खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बात साझा की। अध्यक्ष ने अपने घर में ही सुरक्षित जगह उपलब्ध करा दी।

जैसे-तैसे प्रशिक्षण शुरू हुआ ताे सामग्री की कमी आड़े आने लगी। तब अध्यक्ष ने बुधवार काे 522 नग मेट भी खिलाड़ियों के लिए उपलब्ध कराई। यहां गांव के अन्य बालिकाओं के साथ जिपं अध्यक्ष की बेटी भी प्रशिक्षण ले रही है। संस्था की सचिव मना मंडलेकर ने बताया कि वे अंतर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कई प्रतियाेगिता में हिस्सा ले चुकी हैं।

जिले में विभिन्न जगह पर चल रहे प्रशिक्षण स्थलाें पर कई ऐसे प्रतिभागी इस यह कला सिखा रहे हैं, जाे इसमें अच्छी तरह प्रशिक्षित हैं। संस्था अध्यक्ष रितेश तिवारी, अनिल मल्हारे, राम वर्मा व अन्य खिलाड़ियों ने सहयाेग के लिए कृतज्ञता जताई।

