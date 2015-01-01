पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:हरदा में चार और टिमरनी के शमसाबाद के एक मरीज की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • पांच मरीज हुए ठीक, रिकवरी रेट 96.37%, 930 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी
  • अब तक कुल 39482 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

जिले में शुक्रवार काे 5 लाेगाें की रिपोर्ट काेराेना पॉजिटिव आई और इतने ही स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे। प्राप्त रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जाे 5 लाेग पॉजिटिव पाए गए उनमें 31 वर्ष पुरुष पीलियाखाल, 31 वर्ष पुरुष सादानी कंपाउंड हरदा, 15 वर्ष बालिका संकल्प अपार्टमेंट हरदा, 35 वर्ष पुरुष शमसाबाद टिमरनी तथा 50 वर्ष पुरुष पाेस्ट ऑफिस के पास हरदा का रहने वाला है।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके नागवंशी के अनुसार शुक्रवार 328 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट मिली। 5 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव तथा शेष 323 रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली। अब तक कुल 39482 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे। इसमें 38552 रिपोर्ट मिल चुकी है। 930 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। आज भाेपाल, टिमरनी, खिरकिया, हरदा और हाेम आइसोलेशन से कुल 5 संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे, जिन्हें 7 दिन तक हाेम क्वारेंटाइन रहने की सलाह दी है। रिकवरी रेट 96.37 प्रतिशत हाे चुका है। जिले की सभी स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं पर शुक्रवार काे फीवर क्लीनिक में 307 मरीजों की जांच कर उपचार दिया।

