  Hindi News
  National
  Four Years Of Ballast Prices Increased By 1600 Rupees And Sand By 1000 Rupees

मकान बनाना हुआ महंगा:चार बरास गिट्टी के दाम 1600 और रेत के 1000 रुपए बढ़े

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गिट्टी के रेट क्रेशर संचालकों ने बढ़ाए रेट, नाके लगने से रेत चाेरी रुकी ताे दाम बढ़े

जिले में एक सप्ताह में गिट्टी व रेत के दाम बढ़ गए हैं। इससे सपनाें का घर बना रहे लाेगाें का बजट गड़बड़ा गया है। क्रेशर संचालकों ने संगठन बनाकर नए रेट तय कर दिए हैं। इससे चार बरास के गिट्टी के डंपर पर 1600 हजार रुपए बढ़ा दिए हैं। 8 हजार रुपए में मिलने वाला गिट्टी का डंपर अब 9 हजार 600 रुपए हाे गया है।

वहीं दूरी बढ़ने पर गिट्टी इससे भी महंगी मिलेगी। इधर, नर्मदा से रेत की चाेरी राेकने के लिए बनाए गए नाकाें के बाद रेत के दाम भी 1 हजार रुपए बढ़ गए हैं। 4 बरास के रेत का डंपर 11 हजार रुपए में हाे गया है। गिट्टी और रेत के दाम बढ़ने से लाेगाें काे परेशानी हाे रही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक हाल ही में जिले के स्टाेन क्रेशर संचालकों की बैठक हुई थी। इसमें उन्होंने काेराेना काॅल में हुए घाटे, बढ़ते बिजली बिल व डीजल के दाम पर चर्चा की। संचालकों ने कहा कि 8 हजार रुपए डंपर में गिट्टी बाजार में बेचना पड़ रही थी। इससे खर्च भी मुश्किल से निकल रहा है। इसके बाद गिट्टी के दाम बढ़ने का निर्णय लिया । क्रेशर संचालकों ने गिट्टी के दाम 1600 हजार रुपए बढ़ा दिए। दूरी अधिक हाेने पर 4 बरास का गिट्टी का डंपर 2 हजार रुपए तक महंगा हाे सकता है। जिले में 12 स्टाेन क्रेशर हैं।

रेत चाेरी रुकी ताे महंगी हाे गई रेत, एक ट्राॅली 3500 रु. में : जिले में प्रशासन ने रेत चाेरी राेकने के लिए हंडिया, हरदा, छीपाबड़, छिदगांव मेल में नाके बनाए हैं। इन पर पुलिस, राजस्व व खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। इस कारण नर्मदा से हाेने वाली रेत की चाेरी पर अंकुश लगा है। इसके चलते रेत के दाम बढ़ गए हैं। चार बरास का रेत का डंपर अब 10 की बजाए 11 हजार रुपए में मिल रहा है। इसी तरह ट्राली पर भी 500 रुपए दाम बढ़ गए हैं। पहले 3 हजार रुपए में मिलने वाली एक ट्राॅली रेत अब 3500 रुपए में मिल रही है।

1 हजार वर्गफीट छत में डेढ़ डंपर रेत व दाे डंपर गिट्टी लगेगी

एक हजार वर्ग फीट के मकान की छत पर में करीब डेढ़ डंपर रेत व दाे डंपर गिट्टी लगती है। इसके अलावा जुड़ाई, जमीन, प्लास्टर में लगने वाली रेत अलग है। इसी तरह कालम, जमीन बनाने में लगने वाली गिट्टी की मात्रा इसमें शामिल नहीं है।

राहत : लाेहे के दाम 500 रुपए क्विंटल हुए कम
इधर, लाेहे के सरिए के दाम ने कुछ राहत दी है। 10 दिन पहले 5700 रुपए क्विंटल तक बिकने वाला लाेहा वर्तमान में 5200 रुपए क्विंटल पर आ गया है। हालांकि, करीब ढाई माह माह पहले तक लाेहा 4200 रुपए क्विंटल बिका था।

गिट्टी के दाम बढ़ने की मुझे जानकारी नहीं है
^शासन स्टाेन क्रेशर संचालकों से 24 रुपए घन मीटर रायल्टी लेता है। गिट्टी के रेट तय करने के अधिकार क्रेशर संचालकों काे हैं। गिट्टी के रेट बढ़ाने की जानकारी मुझे नहीं है। खनिज की चाेरी राेकने के लिए जिले में नाके बनाए गए हैं। इन पर चेकिंग की जा रही है।
- संजय साेलंकी, खनिज निरीक्षक, हरदा
खर्च निकालने 4 रुपए फीट दाम बढ़ाए हैं
^कई सालाें से गिट्टी के दाम नहीं बढ़े। डीजल महंगा हुआ। बिजली व मजदूरी की दर भी बढ़ी। इस वजह से लागत निकालना मुश्किल हाे रहा था। संगठन ने निर्णय लेकर 4 रुपए फीट दाम बढ़ाए हैं।
- रामनिवास शर्मा, अध्यक्ष, स्टाेन क्रेशर एसोसिएशन हरदा

