संदेश:साैर ऊर्जा से राेशन हाेंगे सरकारी कार्यालय

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सौर ऊर्जा स्वराज यात्रा 2020 हरदा पहुंची
  • जल व पर्यावरण संरक्षण की लाेगाें काे दिलाई शपथ

साैर ऊर्जा स्वराज यात्रा 2020 रविवार काे हरदा पहुंची। इस दाैरान मिडिल स्कूल परिसर में हुए कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने कहा कि सरकारी कार्यालयों में साैर ऊर्जा संयंत्र लगाए जाएंगे। इससे बिजली पर निर्भरता कम हाेगी। साथ ही बिजली की बचत भी हाेगी।

नपाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र जैन ने कहा कि नगर पालिका परिसर काे भी साैर ऊर्जा से राेशन किया जाएगा। इस दाैरान लाेगाें काे जल व पर्यावरण संरक्षण की शपथ दिलाई गई। इधर, पाॅलीटेक्निक काॅलेज में भी साैर ऊर्जा स्वराज यात्रा ठहरी। इस दाैरान काॅलेज में लाेगाें काे साैर ऊर्जा के फायदे बताए।

अवॉइड मिनिमाइज जनरेट के सूत्र को अपनाने का किया आह्वान

कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि साैर ऊर्जा काे बढ़ावा देने के लिए हर स्तर पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जागरुक कर लाेगाें काे घराें की छत पर साैर ऊर्जा संयंत्र लगाने के लिए तैयार किया जाएगा। आईआईटी मुंबई के प्रोफेसर व साैर ऊर्जा के ब्रांड एंबेसेडर डाॅ. चेतनसिंह सोलंकी ने ऊर्जा के AMG सूत्र यानी अवॉइड मिनिमाइज जनरेट के सूत्र को अपनाने का आह्वान किया।

उन्होंने ऊर्जा के अनावश्यक दुरुपयोग को रोकने, जल संरक्षण व पाैध राेपण के लिए जनजागरण अभियान चलाने का सुझाव दिया। कार्यक्रम में घनश्यामदास साेमानी, नटवरलाल पटेल, बंसत राजपूत सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

30 किमी में सड़क के दाेनाें ओर रोपेंगे 6 हजार पाैधे

हरदा से चिचाेट तक पाैध राेपण अभियान चलाया जाना है। शनिवार काे आमंत्रित अतिथियों ने पाैध राेपण कर अभियान शुरू किया। विद्यापीठम चिचाेट के निरंजन शर्मा ने छीपानेर राेड से चिचाेट तक 30 किमी में 6 हजार पाैध राेपण का संकल्प लिया है। अभियान से जनप्रतिनिधियाें, सामाजसेवियाें, व्यापारियों काे जाेड़ा जाएगा। इसके लिए जन्मदिन, शादी की सालगिरह, स्मृति दिवस पर पाैध राेपण कराया जाएगा।

