पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सूख रहे जलाशय:देखरेख के बिना बदहाल हाे रहे ब्लाॅक के सरकारी तालाब, पानी भी कम जमा हाे रहा

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्लाॅक के सरकारी तालाब देखरेख नहीं हाेने से अनुपयाेगी हाेते जा रहे हैं। तालाबाें में अतिक्रमण, गंदगी, अवैध सिंचाई सहित अवैध मिट्टी का खनन भी किया जा रहा है। ब्लाॅक के कई गांवाें में छाेटे व बड़े दाेनाें प्रकार के तालाब बने हुए हैं। ग्राम पंचायत और जवाबदार अधिकारियाें की अनदेखी के कारण तालाबाें का अस्तित्व ही खत्म हो रहा है। जबकि कुछ साल पहले इन्हीं तालाबाें से ग्रामीणाें की पेयजल सहित अन्य कई जरूरतें पूरी हाेती थीं। कई तालाबों में पानी का संचय नहीं हाे रहा। जिन तालाबाें में पानी जमा किया जा रहा है, वह भी नहीं के बराबर है। शासन ने जिन उद्देश्याें से गांवाें में तालाब बनाए, वह अब पूरे नहीं हाे रहे। शासकीय तालाबों का संचालन समूह बनाकर किया जा रहा है। समूह ही तालाबाें की देखरेख सही तरीके से नहीं कर पा रहे। जनपद पंचायत अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत पोखरनी में बड़ा तालाब बना है। यह तालाब हरिजन मत्स्य उद्याेग सहकारी समिति के जिम्मे है। इसी तरह गोंदागांवकलां के बड़े तालाब को मत्स्य सहकारी समिति गोंदागांवकलां संभाल रही है। दोनों ही तालाब 10-10 सालाें के पट्टे पर दिए गए थे, जिनकी अवधि जून 2020 को समाप्त हो चुकी है।

दाेनाें बड़े तालाबाें से हुई नाममात्र की आय
पोखरनी व गोंदागांवकलां के बड़े तालाबाें के आसपास गंदगी की स्थिति है। आसपास रहने वाले ग्रामीण तालाब किनारे कचरा जमा कर रहे हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण इन दोनों तालाबों का संचालन किसी के हाथ में नहीं हाेना है। तालाबों की पट्टा अवधि भी समाप्त हाे चुकी है। दोनों दस दस सालाें के लिए समूहाें काे पट्टे पर दिए थे। आय की बात करें ताे पोखरनी तालाब से दस साल में मात्र 1 लाख 43 हजार 850 रुपए की आय प्राप्त हुई है। इसी तरह गोंदागांवकलां के तालाब से दस वर्षाें में मात्र 63 हजार 450 रुपए की आय हुई है, जाे काफी कम है। दाेनाें तालाब वर्तमान में बुरे दाैर से गुजर रहे हैं।

कलेक्टर कार्यालय भेजी फाइल
जप के सहायक ग्रेड 2 मदनसिंह ताेमर ने कहा ब्लाॅक में सभी मौसमी तथा बारहमासी तालाब बने हुए हैं। दो बड़े तालाब पोखरनी व गोंदागांवकलां गांव में मौजूद हैं, जिनके पट्टे जून 2020 में समाप्त हो चुके हैं। इनकी फाइल कलेक्टर कार्यालय भेजी है। जहां तक देखरेख की बात है तो पंचायतें इनकी देखरेख करती रहती हैं।

समय से पहले ही खत्म हाे रहा पानी
अलग-अलग ग्राम पंचायतों में जलसंवर्धन व संरक्षण को लेकर तालाब बनाए हैं। तालाब में बारिश का पानी जमा हाेता है। कई तालाब साल के बारह माह तक पानी से लबालब रहते हैं। अब देखरेख नहीं हाेने से समय से पहले ही पानी खत्म हाे रहा है। जनपद पंचायत कार्यालय के अनुसार ब्लाॅक में 2 बड़े तालाब, 28 मनरेगा से बने मौसमी तालाब तथा 41 बारहमासी तालाब हैं। इनका ग्राम पंचायतें संचालन करती हैं। पाेखरनी और गाेंदागांवकलां के तालाब से 10 सालाें में नाममात्र की आय हुई है।

तालाब की मरम्मत व सफाई जल्द कराएंगे
^ग्राम पंचायताें के माध्यम से पोखरनी व गोंदागांवकलां तालाब की मरम्मत व सफाई जल्द कराएंगे। ब्लाॅक के अन्य तालाबाें की क्या स्थिति है, पता कर उनकी देखरेख भी की जाएगी।
अशोक कुमार उइके, सीईओ जनपद पंचायत टिमरनी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें