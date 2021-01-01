पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हक की लड़ाई:मुआवजे के लिए हाइवे किया जाम, छह दिन में निर्माण शुरू कराने के आश्वासन पर माने

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
हरदा। री-अलाइमेंट के विराेध में हाइवे जाम करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरदा। री-अलाइमेंट के विराेध में हाइवे जाम करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
  • हाइवे पर कांग्रेस ने धरना देकर जताया विराेध, एसडीएम काे साैंपा ज्ञापन

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओंं ने इंदाैर-बैतूल नेशनल हाइवे फाेरलेन बनाने के लिए अधिगृहीत जमीन का मुआवजा नहीं मिलने व री-अलाइमेंट के विराेध में साेमवार काे छाेटी हरदा के पास करीब 30 मिनट जाम लगाकर धरना दिया। नारेबाजी कर एसडीएम श्रुति अग्रवाल काे ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें हाइवे निर्माण शीघ्र शुरू करने, मुआवजा देने और री-अलाइमेंट की प्रक्रिया राेकने की मांग की। एसडीएम ने कहा कि छह दिन में हाइवे का निर्माण शुरू करा दिया जाएगा। कांग्रेस ने दोपहर 1.30 बजे छाेटी हरदा के पास धरना दिया। इस बीच एसडीएम अग्रवाल माैके पर पहुंचीं और उन्होंने शीघ्र मुआवजा राशि ट्रांसफर करने का आश्वासन दिया इसके बाद धरना समाप्त हुआ।

फाेरलेन के लिए अतरसमा, अबगांव खुर्द, पिड़गांव, हरदाखुर्द सहित अन्य गांवाें के किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहित की है। मुआवजा राशि भी प्रशासन के खाते में आ चुकी है। लेकिन एनएचएआई, अधिकारियों ने बिना किसी कारण के मुआवजा राशि राेक रखी है। इससे किसान परेशान हैं। अब अधिकारी री- अलाइनमेंट की बात कर रहे हैं। इससे हाइवे निर्माण में देरी होगी। जिले का विकास रुकेगा। पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. आरके दाेगने ने कहा कि अधिकारियों काे जगाने के लिए चक्काजाम किया है। अधिकारियों ने छह दिन में निर्माण शुरू करने का आश्वासन दिया है। पूर्व विधायक ने कहा कि मांगें समय रहते पूरी नहीं हाेती है ताे पुन: आंदाेलन किया जाएगा। इस दाैरान माेहन विश्नाेई, पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष हेमंत टाले, गोविंद व्यास, उषा गोयल, सुष्मिता राजपूत आदि मौजूद थे।

री-अलाइमेंट से आने वाली समस्याएं

  • फाेरलेन के तय अलाइनमेंट से 3 किमी ऊपर बदलाव किया जा रहा है। इससे लागत बढ़ेगी। निर्माण में देरी हाेगी।
  • वर्तमान में टू-लेन पक्का हाइवे है। इसके दाेनाें ओर निर्माण कर फाेरलेन किया जा सकता है। इससे लागत कम हाेगी।
  • सुकनी नदी पर वर्तमान में टू-लेन पुल है। टू-लेन पुल और बनना है। इससे पुल की चाैड़ाई कम हाेगी। लागत भी कम आएगी।
  • नए अलाइनमेंट में पुल की लंबाई वर्तमान से 3-4 गुना अधिक होगी। इससे कराेड़ाें की लागत बढ़ जाएगी।
  • री-अलाइमेंट में फाेरलेन हाइवे जिन गांवाें से गुजरेगा वे नदी किनारे बसे हैं। इन गांवाें में बारिश के दाैरान बाढ़ का खतरा रहेगा।
  • री-अलाइमेंट हाेता है ताे फाेरलेन की सुविधा दाे की बजाए 4 वर्ष बाद लाेगाें काे मिलेगी।

हाइवे के दाेनाें ओर लगी वाहनों की कतार
कांग्रेस के चक्काजाम की सूचना के चलते पुलिस व प्रशासन पहले से ही मुस्तैद था। हाइवे पर धरना शुरू हाेते ही पुलिस वाहनों की कतार लगना शुरू हाे गई। इसी के चलते पुलिस ने जगह-जगह वाहन राेक दिए। इंदाैर की ओर सोयाबीन प्लांट के पास वाहन राेक दिए। इसी तरह शहर के बाइपास चाैराहे पर वाहनों काे यातायात पुलिस के जवान ने राेक दिया। इसके चलते वाहनों की कतार लग गई।

छह दिन में स्थिति क्लियर कर देंगे
री-अलाइमेंट हाेगा या नहीं इसकी स्थिति 6 दिन में क्लियर करने के प्रयास किए जाने का आश्वासन दिया है। किसानों काे मुआवजा वितरण शुरू कर दिया है। किसानों काे समझाइश दी गई। इसके बाद हाइवे पर चक्काजाम समाप्त हाे गया।
श्रुति अग्रवाल, एसडीएम, हरदा

