पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रवचन:संत और श्रावक की त्रुटि दिखे तो उन्हें भी आगाह करें

खिरकिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिगंबर जैन मुनि भूतबलि सागर महाराज ने समाज के मंदिर में धर्मसभा को किया संबोधित

भगवान महावीर के बताए हुए मार्ग पर चलकर हमें अपना जीवन सार्थक करना होगा। संत और श्रावक त्रुटि करता हुआ नजर आए तो उन्हें सचेत करना चाहिए। जो व्यक्ति संत में गलती देखें तो उनको भी आगाह करना चाहिए। यह बात दिगंबर जैन मुनि भूतबलि सागर महाराज ने मंगलवार को समाज के मंदिर में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने दान का महत्व बताते हुए कहा जैन संतों का कोई वास नहीं होता। वह तो बहते पानी की तरह है। वे बारिश के दौरान अर्थात चातुर्मास के दिनों में ही जीव हिंसा ना हो इसके लिए एक स्थान पर रह कर धर्म प्रभावना करते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक संत और श्रावक का दायित्व है वह भगवान महावीर और अपने गुरु के बताए हुए मार्ग पर चलें। संतों की वाणी केवल सुनना ही नहीं उसे ग्रहण करना महत्वपूर्ण है। मंगलवार सुबह भूतबलि सागर महाराज का मंगल प्रवेश हुआ। जगह-जगह पाद प्रक्षालन, आरती व चरण स्पर्श कर समाज के लोगों ने आशीर्वाद लिया। संघ में मुनि सागर, मुक्ति सागर, मौन सागर महाराज भी साथ थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser