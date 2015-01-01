पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदाेलन स्थगित:पानी की व्यवस्था में सुधार, कांग्रेस का आंदाेलन स्थगित

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व विधायक ने शुक्रवार काे ईई से मिलकर बताई थी स्थिति

टेल क्षेत्र के किसानों काे पानी नहीं मिलने की समस्या काे लेकर बीते शुक्रवार काे कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. आरके दाेगने ने प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री राकेश दीक्षित से मुलाकात कर व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए 5 दिन का समय दिया था।

मंगलवार काे यह समय पूरा हुआ। इससे पहले विभाग ने उन चिन्हित टेल क्षेत्राें में पानी पहुंचाया, जहां की शिकायतें की गई थी। व्यवस्था में सुधार काे देखते हुए कांग्रेस ने फिलहाल बेमियादी धरना आंदाेलन स्थगित कर दिया है।

डाॅ. दाेगने ने बताया कि विभाग के अधिकारियों ने 48 घंटे का समय मांगा था। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने ओसराबंदी लागू हाेने पर उसका सही तरीके से पालन कराने और सिस्टम से काम करने की बात कही थी। जिससे समय पर सभी किसानों काे पानी मिल सके। किसी की न ताे बाेवनी पिछड़े और न ही जिले का उत्पादन प्रभावित हाे। डाॅ. दाेगने ने कहा कि आगे कभी व्यवस्था बिगड़ी ताे आंदाेलन करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें