पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:समीक्षा बैठक में एसडीएम ने सबसे अधिक खाद खरीदने वाले किसानाें की जांच के दिए निर्देश

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गाेशालाओं की प्रस्तावित जमीन से हटाए जाएंगे अतिक्रमण

तहसील कार्यालय में मंगलवार काे साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक हुई। एसडीएम रीता डेहरिया ने कहा सबसे अधिक खाद खरीदने वाले किसानाें की जांच करने तहसीलदार को तथा चाैकड़ी सोसाइटी में किसानों से प्राप्‍त राशि का नियमानुसार वितरण कराने शाखा प्रबंधक को निर्देशित किया।

जपं सीईओ काे निर्देश करते हुए कहा कि जहां गाेशाला बनाने जमीन उपलब्‍ध नहीं है वहां अन्‍य स्‍थानों पर प्रस्‍तावित करें। ग्राम पंचायत खुदिया व दीपगांवकलां में प्रस्‍तावित गोशाला निर्माण में 3 दिन में अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश तहसीलदार को दिए।

सिराली नगर परिषद की चल-अचल संपत्तियों की लिस्टिंग व चुनाव प्रक्रियाओं का पालन करने सीएमओ काे निर्देश दिए गए। मिलावट खोरी के विरुद्ध जांच अभियान लगातार जारी रहना चाहिए। अमानक सामग्री पाए जाने पर प्रकरण तैयार कर कार्यवाही प्रस्‍तावित करें।

जनपद पंचायत सीईओ व नगर परिषद सीएमओ इसमें अपनी सक्रिय भूमिका निभाएं। उन्हाेंने शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सहयोग के लिए दो कर्मचारियों को नामांकित करने को कहा। मतदान केंद्रों के युक्तियुक्‍तकरण व सत्‍यापन रिपोर्ट, नए मतदान केंद्रों में रंगाई-पुताई, खिड़की-दरवाजे तैयार कराकर तीन दिन में प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया जाए।

एसडीएम ने माध्‍यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्रों का निर्धारण कर 2 दिन में रिपोर्ट प्रस्‍तुत करने के निर्देश बीईओ व बीआरसी काे दिए। बैठक में एसडीएम ने अन्य विषयाें पर संबंधित अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दिए। बैठक में विभिन्न विभागाें के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें