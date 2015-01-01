पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचरा प्लांट के लिए भूमि देखने:कल रिछाड़िया,अबगांव जाएंगे कलेक्टर समस्या काे लेकर खेड़ीपुरा के कुछ रहवासी सोमवार को मिलेंगे कलेक्टर से

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका के पास शहर से निकलने वाला कचरा व्यवस्थित ढंग से निपटान करने के लिए जमीन नहीं है। खेड़ीपुरा और आसपास के लोग मुक्तिधाम के सामने कचरा फेंकने और जलाने से काफी परेशान हैं। आए दिन अखबारों की सुर्खियों में यह मुद्दा छाए रहने के मामले को कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने गंभीरता से लिया है।

प्रशासनिक सूत्रों के अनुसार इस संबंध में उन्होंने नगरपालिका के सीएमओ जीके यादव से रिछाड़िया और अबगांव में पूर्व में मिली जमीन के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी है, विश्वस्त सूत्रों ने बताया कि रविवार को कलेक्टर स्वयं राजस्व टीम और नपा सीएमओ आदि के साथ इन दोनों गांव में जाएंगे। जिसे वास्तविक स्थिति और आगे के संभावित विकल्प पर कुछ ठोस काम किया जा सके।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि कलेक्टर मुक्तिधाम के पास और इस स्थान को भी देखने जाएंगे, जहां अभी कचरा फेंका जा रहा है।

जिससे अजनाल का पानी भी प्रदूषित होने की उन्हें जानकारी दी गई है। मालूम हो कि कचरे के व्यवस्थित निपटान की व्यवस्था की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेसियों ने बायपास के पास गुरुवार को धरना देकर ज्ञापन दिया था।

अब खेड़ीपुरा के कुछ रहवासियों ने इस मामले में सोमवार को कलेक्टर से मुलाकात कर उन्हें इस समस्या से जल्दी निजात दिलाने का अनुरोध करने का निर्णय लिया है।

